Moon Knight Fans Are Now Convinced Jake Lockley Is Coming After Watching Episode 3

Moon Knight fans think that Jake Lockley is coming after seeing Episode 3. The Disney+ series rolls on and Steven Grant’s world keeps getting bigger. Though fans spent most of the runtime with Marc Spector this week, there is a lot of question about another personality that could be lurking in the reeds. Suspicion multiplied at the end of episode 2. Steven and Marc waking up in Egypt was a bit of a shock. But, it would be hard to think of the mild-mannered gift shop owner just sitting quietly while his other half drinks and wrecks a hotel room. Maybe that was Lockley? The Internet seems to believe so. But, that was only furthered this week because of that hat and the ensuing gaps in time between Marc’s interrogations of random people on the street. The mystery has become more interesting than anyone could have imagined.

Oscar Isaac poured gasoline on this particular fire last week when he was asked about other personalities by a reporter. Well, the Moon Knight star answered that question in Spanish, but the Internet never sleeps. He replied “Maybe more than two. It could be. You have to watch the series.” So, the fandom went on high alert for any presence of Lockley going forward. Isaac is very proud of the depiction of dissociative identity disorder in the series. Director Mohamed Diab told Marvel.com that this was a delicate balancing act.

“At the beginning, it wasn’t clear to us who Marc is and who Steven is. Oscar at the beginning wanted only to [embody] Steven a day and Marc a day, never on the same day,” Diab explained. “After a while there were a couple of scenes where he was talking in the mirror, and I told him, ‘Why don’t you try [both characters]?’ I kept pushing him and giving him encouragement. All of a sudden, he did this magical thing.”

Marvel Studios describe Moon Knight if you’re looking to catch-up: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Moon Knight is punching the way through bad guys on Disney+ right now.

Do you think We’ll see Jake Lockley in Episode 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

All the chaos