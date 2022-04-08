Moon Knight Releases New Footage In Wild TV Spot





Moon Knight might have just aired Episode 2, but fans were treated to some new footage from there series. Next week is Episode 3 and Marvel Studios is heaping the intrigue on by the day for the critically-acclaimed show. Oscar Isaac has been shooting up the fan rankings for MCU newcomers. This new footage sees him inside of a white hospital-like setting. Another shot sees some sort of large boat that hasn’t appeared in any of the other marketing material. Curiously, near the end, he’s battling some sort of monster as they run on top of multiple pyramids to punch each other. All of it looks thrilling in the new promo, but fans are going to have to wait to see how the rest of the show shakes out. One episode at a time has been the standard for the Marvel Disney+ shows. So, the march through the six entries continues with even more hype than earlier this week.

Recently, Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead talked to Comicbookmovie about the interesting circumstances surrounding this character. He can kind of be a blank slate for Marvel Studios.

“Yeah, obviously, Jeremy Slater adapted this material and there’s something about being tasked with giving a comic book character’s origin story,” Benson revealed. “It’s so interesting, in the sense of, Moon Knight’s been around for 50 years, that’s actually a relatively young superhero, but it still requires, in 50 years, that the origin story be retold several times. That’s just comic books, that’s how they work. They don’t work in direct continuity.”

“Can you imagine if Batman, created in 1927, is still alive somehow?” he laughed. “But, it really felt like Jeremy Slater really took the greatest hits of those 50 years and assembled something very special and very meaningful and very of our time. We became giant fans of every run of Moon Knight, but especially the Limire/Smallwood run, which we tried to capture the spirit of visually as much as we could.”

Here’s a description of everything coming up in Moon Knight: “The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life,” the synopsis reads. “Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

