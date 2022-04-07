Moon Knight: Marvel Fans Are Obsessed With Oscar Isaac’s Performance

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are plenty of stars who give stellar performances. There’s been priase for so many actors in the MCU, but these days, it’s all about Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight. The actor known best for playing Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequels has been given the chance to shine extra hard in Moon Knight by playing a range of chracters from museum gift shop employee Steven Grant to mercenary Marc Spector and their own heroic alter egos, Moon Knight and Mr. Knight. In honor of the show’s first two episodes, many people have taken to Twitter to praiase Isaac’s performance.

Moon Knight is already a big hit with audiences and critics alike. Currently, the new series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 86% critics score and a 94% audience score. ComicBook.com‘s Adam Barnhardt gave the show’s premiere a 5 out of 5 and called it Marvel’s “strongest.” Moon Knight producer Grant Curtis recently spoke with Collider and explained that the possibilities for the character’s future are essentially endless.

You can check out some of the tweets praising Isaac’s Moon Knight performance below…

The Best Around

https://twitter.com/marianaavilal/status/1512091286211342343?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Mesmerizing”

https://twitter.com/therealsupes/status/1504646774497021952?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Great Question

https://twitter.com/kelly_knox/status/1511899623824101379?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

He’s Killing It

https://twitter.com/Larkistin89/status/1511679103535091716?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Nominate Him, You Cowards!

https://twitter.com/JamieCinematics/status/1511782697886121990?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Peak Acting

https://twitter.com/avagarcia707/status/1512127101029081111?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Top-Tier Isaac

https://twitter.com/AlishaGrauso/status/1512128381747286017?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A New Fav

https://twitter.com/PILIST_Thshs367/status/1511695634570522624?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fun Fact

https://twitter.com/rachmeetsworld/status/1511771814178930689?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Those Eyes

https://twitter.com/silk_rroute/status/1511940787172380672?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Right?!

https://twitter.com/graciealltheway/status/1511627520453619712?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

High Praise

https://twitter.com/carriesnotscary/status/1511885331523584007?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Where’s The Lie?