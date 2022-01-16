Marvel’s Moon Knight Trailer Will Premiere When Actual Moon is 100% Illuminated

The first trailer for Moon Knight is coming Monday, with the stars aligning just right for the marketing department at Walt Disney Studios. Monday is January 17th, and the Moon will 100-percent illuminated—meaning it will be a full moon. Moon Knight—real name, Marc Spector—is known in the Marvel source material as the Fist of Khonshu, an avatar of the Egyptian god of the moon.

It can’t get any more perfect than that, can it? Traditionally there are 12 full moons in a calendar year, and Marvel Studios opted to release the trailer for Moon Knight on January’s cosmic spectacle. Recent online rumors could point towards a late March date, meaning it would likely debut on a waning crescent, a moon similar to the one found in the character’s logo.

https://twitter.com/fistofcam75/status/1482502468386832384?s=20

We’ve yet to hear any major plot details regarding the series, but head writer Jeremy Slater says the gig was a dream of his to do.

“I was seven when I bought my first Marvel comic, and my life was changed on the spot,” the writer previously said of his role on the show. “It’s no exaggeration to say that joining the MCU is the single greatest honor of my career. I’m thrilled and terrified and deliriously happy. And while I won’t be able tell you anything in regards to story or casting, I *can* tell that you we’ve assembled a room full of brilliant writers who truly love this character, and we’re all hard at work crafting something special for you. So stick around and stay tuned. Moon Knight is on the way, and it’s going to be one hell of a ride.”

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

