Moon Knight's Different Accents Were All Oscar Isaac's Idea

As most suspected, Jake Lockley was finally introduced to the masses in the closing moments of Moon Knight. Like Marc Spector and Steven Grant before him, Lockley also happened to have a different accent to help differentiate between the various identities that make up the beloved vigilante's psyche. As it turns out, the various accents weren't something written in the show's scripts or direction from Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, or Aaron Moorhead. Rather, all three accents were all the idea of Isaac as he was settling into all the different characters.

Moon Knight producer Grant Curtis tells out that's just a sampling of the actor's genius.

"He is a storyteller of the highest degree and he brought all that and much, much more, both in front of the camera and behind the camera. So I wish I could take all the credit for those genius additions to our narrative, but it's all Oscar," the producer says.

Curtis adds that it's something that spread to the rest of the cast as a collaborative environment was quickly formed during the earliest days of production.

"It's an embarrassment of riches, sitting in a room with Oscar, Ethan [Hawke], and May [Calamawy] and talking story and character with them. It was truly, not to sound cliche, a masterclass in not only acting but storytelling," he adds. "And then you throw the great Mohamed Diab into that mix and the incredible Benson and Moorhead, and then Jeremy Slater, our head writer who mapped all this out. And then we had great writers in Budapest with us, Sabir and Peter."

