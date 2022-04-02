Morbius Lands C+ CinemaScore





Morbius has debuted with a C+ Cinemascore. The news came down this weekend as fans are finally getting a chance to see the Jared Leto movie for the first time. A ton of questions have circled around Morbius since that announcement trailer years ago. Now, with the movie at hand, the reactions from critics has been mixed. Preview totals came in and seemed to give the film a pretty normal take for this kind of movie. Friday brought in $17 million in line for a $41.5 million opening weekend. Seeing as how the Sony film only cost $75 million to make, that means Morbius is well on its way to earning the money back. However, online tells a bit of a different story. Rotten Tomatoes estimates for the movie sit at 67%. So, there’s clearly some kind of difference between audience regard for the action title and the significantly lower critics’ score.

Comicbook.com’s Spencer Perry had a lot to say about the movie and where the missteps can be traced back to. “The spurts of genuine entertainment in Morbius are few and far between, and are so sporadic, in fact, that they could be accidental,” he explained. “What Morbius ends up being is a model of the lowest common denominator of cheap, studio, franchise filmmaking. It’s not that Morbius is a bad idea for a movie, but the execution perpetrated within this film seems to believe that scraping the bottom of the barrel with comic book Easter eggs and CGI-heavy action will score this a guaranteed box office and fan interest.”

We polled @MorbiusMovie this weekend and audiences gave it a C+. What did you predict for the latest Marvel installment? #CinemaScore pic.twitter.com/YxNLVIHQo7 — CinemaScore (@CinemaScore) April 2, 2022

Perry continued, “Marvel movie fans have developed an attachment to these storylines on the big screen because they’re invested in what happens next with the characters and they like the spectacle, neither of which Morbius can brag about; or in the case of something like Sony’s Venom movies, fans are getting something they won’t get elsewhere. Morbius isn’t doing anything you haven’t already seen executed better.”

Here’s Sony’s synopsis for Morbius: “One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

