After being delayed a number of times, Morbius has finally been unleashed in theaters, with the preview numbers from Thursday night screenings showing that the Jared Leto-starring film has taken in $5.7 million. These numbers are surely promising for the Spider-Man spinoff, especially given the disappointing critical reactions the film has been earning, with it seeming as though audiences are still excited to see the Living Vampire come to life up on the big screen, regardless of its supposed faults. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if word of mouth results in the film proving to be a big success with its opening-weekend numbers.

Screenings kicked off yesterday at 4 p.m. and the film opened in 3,500+ locations, which includes IMAX theaters. Projections from earlier this week predicted the film taking in anywhere between $30 million and $50 million this weekend, with it being possible that, regardless of the negative reviews, audiences are interested in seeing a more horror-themed exploration of this superhero universe.

Interestingly, Sony has found itself in this situation before, as the original Venom also suffered negative critical reactions, only to become a hit at the box office, ultimately earning a sequel. Morbius, however, has a smaller price tag than the Tom Hardy-starring film, so the bar will be a bit lower for what is considered to be a success for the vampire film. Additionally, with this new film meant to set up further adventures for Sony’s Spider-Man universe, Morbius could easily pivot into other adventures as opposed to the studio having to commit to a solo follow-up.

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil — or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Directed by Daniel Espinosa. Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless. Based on the Marvel Comics. Produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Lucas Foster. Executive producers are Jared Leto, Louise Rosner, and Emma Ludbrook. The film stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson.

Morbius is in theaters now.

