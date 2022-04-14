Morbius Star Tyrese Shares Blade Meme, Only to Get Blasted by Fans

Morbius and Fast & Furious franchise star Tyrese is one of those actors who finds himself frequently fan-cast in superhero projects, and over the years, he has always embraced the love. He’s an actor with a likable energy, so usually, fans just go along with it. This week, though, Tyrese posted an image to Instagram suggesting himself to play Blade. And, since there’s already somebody cast as Blade in a movie that’s coming soon, the comments section devolved into half of the people praising him, and the other half clowning on him for being out of touch with the MCU news.

A familiar refrain in the comments was “who’s gonna tell him?” In Tyrese’s defense, he did get more than one person saying they wished he had the part instead of Mahershala Ali, who will actually play the vampire hunter.

Due to complicated rights deals, some characters have historically been considered “shared” by Marvel and other production partners, such as when Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch were allowed to appear in both Fox’s X-Men franchise and the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe. Early in production on Morbius, fans questioned whether Tyrese might actually be playing the Sony universe’s version of Blade. Instead, he played Simon Stroud, a character who has ties to Man-Wolf and Black Widow in the comics.

Some of his scenes were apparently cut, with the actor having retweeted a fan’s tweet featuring an image of Tyrese’s character and the hashtag #ReleaseTheTyreseCut. There was no additional context provided for that, though.

Tyrese spent years lobbying online for Warner Bros. to give him a shot as Green Lantern John Stewart, a character who has yet to make it to live action. At one point, Zack Snyder actually cast the role (Wayne T. Carr got the gig, not Tyrese), but Warner Bros. nixed the scene, and Snyder used Martian Manhunter (Harry Lennix).

Here’s the official Morbius synopsis from Sony:

“One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.”

Morbius is in theaters now.