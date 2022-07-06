Ms. Marvel Fans Are Thirsty for Fawad Khan
Ms. Marvel fans are thirsting over Fawad Khan. The entire social media community is basking in the general light of Kamala Khan's great-grandfather Hasan. The beloved actor stepped in for the time-travel shenanigans this week and a lot of fans aren't complaining about it one bit. Ms. Marvel has managed to snare some top talent when it comes to this series. The representation in this series has been a veritable feast. Still, something about Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat interacting had the people buzzing in a real way. Ms. Marvel co-creator Sana Amanat told Entertainment Weekly that she was worried about Episode 5 and that seems to have blown over now.
"I'm really interested in the post wrap-up conversations about this entire show. Because it's very layered, you're talking about South Asian character, but you're also talking about a Muslim character," Amanat said. "So, I think we intentionally tried to tell a story of what it means when you lose your home and how you try to create a new one. I mean, it's what Kamala's parents did. They came to a new country, they created a home for themselves here. And yet, Kamala feels like she doesn't understand what that means. So, there's certainly a lot of parallels and very intentionally so."
We all can agree that fawad khan in ms marvel episode 5 is just #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/CQ2CD3qHC5— z (@reblmoon) July 6, 2022
Finally
Finally!!!!!!!!!!!— Muhammad Waheed (@WaheedViews) July 6, 2022
Fawad Khan in Ms Marvel Episode 5 #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/MIUR95EgCv
Terrific
The fifth episode of #MsMarvel isn't afraid of tackling a dark period in history and examining generational trauma, but the short runtime makes the flashback sequence feel rushed. Fawad Khan & Mehwish Hayat are terrific together, even if their relationship feels undercooked. pic.twitter.com/8tSwONBo0m— Maxance Vincent (@MaxFromQuebec) July 6, 2022
Accurate meme
Me, when Fawad Khan showed up on screen during #MsMarvel even though I knew it was coming pic.twitter.com/ABLQgwIUDN— Liv (@stevenrogered) July 6, 2022
So freaking nice
Fawad khan in MCU is a day I never thought I’d see but i loved every second of it. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/4TOPXePjpK— this user is watching Ms Marvel (@underooswebsss) July 6, 2022
Eat up!
Ladies & gentlemen Fawad khan in MARVEL ❤️🔥— HAS – NAIN (@hasnain_mansoor) July 6, 2022
.#msmarvel #FawadKhan pic.twitter.com/dn68FPVi0a
No lies here
mehwish hayat and fawad khan are the most gorgeous couple to grace the mcu so far #msmarvel pic.twitter.com/ClyOnTAIbt— ridz st4 spoilers (@filmkirbys) July 6, 2022
So real
Fawad Khan's acting was amazing in #MsMarvel Episode 5, the expressions were brilliant and the struggle to get independence from British and the pain in his eyes when talking to Muslims was real❤️ pic.twitter.com/GGwjpcD59Z— 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕕𝕠𝕨 𝕂𝕟𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥 – Ms Marvel Era ⚡️ (@MarvelUpdatesPK) July 6, 2022
Still got it!
six years since his last role and Fawad Khan is still fine as fuck #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/8RrnmO1yi1— Advit (@rebelmooned) July 6, 2022