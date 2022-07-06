Ms. Marvel Fans Are Thirsty for Fawad Khan

Ms. Marvel fans are thirsting over Fawad Khan. The entire social media community is basking in the general light of Kamala Khan's great-grandfather Hasan. The beloved actor stepped in for the time-travel shenanigans this week and a lot of fans aren't complaining about it one bit. Ms. Marvel has managed to snare some top talent when it comes to this series. The representation in this series has been a veritable feast. Still, something about Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat interacting had the people buzzing in a real way. Ms. Marvel co-creator Sana Amanat told Entertainment Weekly that she was worried about Episode 5 and that seems to have blown over now.

"I'm really interested in the post wrap-up conversations about this entire show. Because it's very layered, you're talking about South Asian character, but you're also talking about a Muslim character," Amanat said. "So, I think we intentionally tried to tell a story of what it means when you lose your home and how you try to create a new one. I mean, it's what Kamala's parents did. They came to a new country, they created a home for themselves here. And yet, Kamala feels like she doesn't understand what that means. So, there's certainly a lot of parallels and very intentionally so."

We all can agree that fawad khan in ms marvel episode 5 is just #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/CQ2CD3qHC5 — z (@reblmoon) July 6, 2022

