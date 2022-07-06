Ms. Marvel Fans Amazed By Episode 5 Intro
Ms. Marvel Episode 5's intro has fans at home amazed. The Disney+ series has been a stylistic dream for a lot of viewers. But, "Time and Time Again" goes into a different bit of color palette and tone for the opening moments. Marvel takes things back to 1940's for the opening crawl and the visuals take on a sepia tone. The cliffhanger ending of Episode 4 hinted that the audience would be spending the next entry in the past. This week takes that to hear by showing off a lot of Kamala Khan's family history and people from all over delighted in seeing Partition treated so seriously in a Marvel production. Check out some of the responses down below.
Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy spoke to Comicbook.com about the episode. "I've spent the better part of two decades actually collecting oral histories from 1947," Obaid-Chinoy explained. "It is sort of a geeky sort of other part of my life that I am drawn to that history. Because it is a deeply traumatic time for millions and millions of people. One of the largest mass migrations the world has ever seen, yet it's very rarely visualized."
Spoilers for Ms Marvel episode 5— Jack (-_•) // ms marvel spoilers (@captaincupkicks) July 6, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
BIG fan of the old-timey newscast intro to the episode that's such a nice touch #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/wOQSCUsOr8
"So when you bring a superhero into that world, you have to bear witness to that history in the most authentic manner," she added. "And so when Kamala lands into partition and she walks onto that platform, I recreated every frame from a photograph from 1947. And so the things that you see on the platform with the way people are being carried, the way people are going... All of that is a recreation from a photograph from 1947."
Did you love this week's Ms. Marvel? Let us know down in the comments!
Such a journey
prevnext
Can't believe this day would arrive when a marvel intro will consist of a Nausad song from 1949..marvel in phase 4 is all about inclusiveness and #MsMarvel is the glaring example..thanks @MiniB622 for taking us back to roots where our ancestors would tell us stories of partition pic.twitter.com/DJnfodsdko— Sourav Roy (@roy183sourav) July 6, 2022
Attention to detail
prevnext
this old timey intro was a really nice touch #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/EEP6gyUK4f— MS MARVEL SPOILERS (@hcneyfromeden) July 6, 2022
Let's talk about it
prevnext
We neeeed to talk about the intro screens!!! #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/E3BdDklUph— Attiq.tiff (@fatigue_ren) July 6, 2022
Poster shout-out
prevnext
Tamil Title poster in #MsMarvel today title intro (along with other languages) ♥️😍 pic.twitter.com/1LSCGwcEti— SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) July 6, 2022
So much to discuss
prevnext
#MsMarvel— LM ( Taylor's version) (@LMC_112) July 6, 2022
i love this intro pic.twitter.com/vna1XvsA2Y
Just tremendous
prevnext
Never in my wildest dreams I've thought that one day Marvel's intro would be this Desi... #msmarvel— Miss_passionist (@PassionistMiss) July 6, 2022
Fawad khan was as usual flawless #fawadkhan #fawadkhaninmsmarvel pic.twitter.com/xRtLmzF0ae
Never could have dreamed
prevnext
I literally don't have words for what I saw in #MsMarvel today 😍, i have been watching MCU since 9 years and never Thought that we will see a #MarvelStudios intro with Indian Vintage Music 🎶🔥 pic.twitter.com/Aqy5t6q4nw— Akash (@AkkiLucknowWala) July 6, 2022
So freaking cool
prev
#MsMarvel spoilers— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✨✖️✖️🖤//MS. MARVEL ERA (@giselleb1234) July 6, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
The vintage marvel opening intro for episode 5 is so beautiful I LOVE IT🙌🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/OkrmboBock