Ms. Marvel Fans Amazed By Episode 5 Intro

Ms. Marvel Episode 5's intro has fans at home amazed. The Disney+ series has been a stylistic dream for a lot of viewers. But, "Time and Time Again" goes into a different bit of color palette and tone for the opening moments. Marvel takes things back to 1940's for the opening crawl and the visuals take on a sepia tone. The cliffhanger ending of Episode 4 hinted that the audience would be spending the next entry in the past. This week takes that to hear by showing off a lot of Kamala Khan's family history and people from all over delighted in seeing Partition treated so seriously in a Marvel production. Check out some of the responses down below.

Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy spoke to Comicbook.com about the episode. "I've spent the better part of two decades actually collecting oral histories from 1947," Obaid-Chinoy explained. "It is sort of a geeky sort of other part of my life that I am drawn to that history. Because it is a deeply traumatic time for millions and millions of people. One of the largest mass migrations the world has ever seen, yet it's very rarely visualized."

BIG fan of the old-timey newscast intro to the episode that's such a nice touch #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/wOQSCUsOr8 — Jack (-_•) // ms marvel spoilers (@captaincupkicks) July 6, 2022

"So when you bring a superhero into that world, you have to bear witness to that history in the most authentic manner," she added. "And so when Kamala lands into partition and she walks onto that platform, I recreated every frame from a photograph from 1947. And so the things that you see on the platform with the way people are being carried, the way people are going... All of that is a recreation from a photograph from 1947."

