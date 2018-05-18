‘Ms. Marvel’ Artwork Imagines ‘Stranger Things’ Star As Kamala Khan

Captain Marvel may be making waves in the MCU, but she isn’t the only marvel you need to know. Not long ago, reports surfaced about plans Marvel Studios has for Ms. Marvel, and one intense fan-poster just imagined how the MCU may handle the mighty Kamala Khan.

Seriously, all it took was a bit of Stranger Things love and a whole lot of Photoshop.

Over on Twitter, a well-known artist known as Boss Logic shared their personal take on Ms. Marvel. The poster, which can be seen below, shows what it would be like if Linnea Berthelsen suited up as the beloved heroine.

Today I had some fun creating Ms. Marvel (kamala khan) I spent a while looking for the perfect cast for her atm I have yet to find but I do love the look of @linnea_bert so I did a piece on her for some fun #msmarvel @Kevfeige @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/S00gHyz6AK — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) May 17, 2018

“Today I had some fun creating Ms. Marvel (kamala khan) I spent a while looking for the perfect cast for her atm I have yet to find but I do love the look of @linnea_bert so I did a piece on her for some fun,” Boss Logic explained.

As you can see, the fiery poster gives Ms. Marvel a more rugged costume. The sides of her blue-and-gold dress have been lined with ribbing, and her red cape has been trimmed with gold lining. Behind the heroine, fans can see a bunch of wreckage, and Ms. Marvel looks like she came out of the ordeal unscathed.

Of course, there is no word on who will be the lucky actress who plays Ms. Marvel in the MCU, but Berthelsen is not a bad choice. She is best-known for her work on Strangers Things, but she has also worked on Danish projects such as Hybrid. With Captain Marvel not even in theaters at this point, Marvel Studios does have some time to find their Kamala Khan.

Naturally, fans are rather excited to see how the franchise adopts the heroine. Recently, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed to the BBC that the company has plans for the girl, but there is no schedule in place for her big debut.

“Captain Marvel’s shooting right now with Brie Larson,” Feige explained.

“Ms. Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we introduce Captain Marvel.”

Do you like this take on Ms. Marvel? Who should the MCU cast to play Kamala? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!