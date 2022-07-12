Ms. Marvel's Big Announcement Is Spoiled in Disney+ Finale Clip

We're only a day away from the finale of Ms. Marvel, and a new clip shows the moment Kamala Khan attempts to reveal her secret identity to her family. Much of the Ms. Marvel season has followed Kamala (Iman Vellani) as she learns the origins of her cosmic powers. This journey has led her to explore her family's tragic history, which also brought her closer to her mother and grandmother. With the two elder stateswomen discovering Kamala is the new Pakistani superhero Night Light, it's time she came clean to her father and older brother. Unfortunately, they don't seem too surprised to hear the news.

"Classic Khan gossip train. Don't miss the finale of Marvel Studios' #MsMarvel, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus," a tweet from the Marvel Studios Twitter account reads. We see the Khan family gathered in their living room as Kamala begins to make her big announcement. First, she apologies for not making the announcement sooner, and for sneaking out for AvengerCon and ruining her brother's wedding. Kamala finally admits to being Light Girl/Night Light, and her brother Aamir feins shocked and surprised. In reality, their mother had already spoiled the news to their father, who then told Aamir while on speaker phone.

Classic Khan gossip train. 😒



Don't miss the finale of Marvel Studios' #MsMarvel, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/RuVclaWgBk — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 12, 2022

Iman Vellani has recently addressed her future in Hollywood once Ms. Marvel wraps up. NME spoke to the actress to discuss her career so far, negative reactions to Ms. Marvel, review-bombing, and more. Before the interview concluded, NME asked Vellani if she had any plans post-Ms. Marvel. "Nope! I didn't even know I could do this," she replied. "Ms. Marvel came out of nowhere and so I decided I'm not going to plan my future. I'm just going to see where life takes me. If it's an indie thing then great, if it's Fast and Furious 29 then great. I don't know! I'm going with the flow here."

She also teased what fans can expect from the Ms. Marvel finale. "It's directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah who directed episode one, so a lot of that fun animation and quick Edgar Wright-style editing is coming back. Visually, it's quite fun to look at…," Vellani said.

It's not clear if this is a season or series finale for Ms. Marvel. The company has remained mum on the status of series like Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight. However, we do know Ms. Marvel is a part of the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, set to arrive in theaters on July 28, 2023.

The Ms. Marvel finale streams Wednesday, July 13th on Disney+