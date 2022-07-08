Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Addresses Her Future in Hollywood After MCU

Iman Vellani is addressing her plans in Hollywood after Ms. Marvel concludes. The Disney+ series is Vellani's first official showbiz work, as she portrays the young superhero Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. With only one more episode to go before the finale, fans are curious to learn what the future holds for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next great hero. Ms. Marvel is still learning the origins of her strange powers, but she has at least one MCU project lined up after her show. She will star alongside her idol Captain Marvel in The Marvels, but it's unclear where she will appear after that. For her part, Vellani isn't focusing on the unknown and is just enjoying the ride for now.

NME spoke to Iman Vellani to discuss her career so far, negative reactions to Ms. Marvel, review-bombing, and more. Before the interview wrapped up, NME asked the star was asked if she had any plans post-Ms. Marvel. "Nope! I didn't even know I could do this," she replied. "Ms. Marvel came out of nowhere and so I decided I'm not going to plan my future. I'm just going to see where life takes me. If it's an indie thing then great, if it's Fast and Furious 29 then great. I don't know! I'm going with the flow here."

She also teased what fans can expect from the Ms. Marvel finale. "It's directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah who directed episode one, so a lot of that fun animation and quick Edgar Wright-style editing is coming back. Visually, it's quite fun to look at…," Vellani said.

Ms. Marvel's fourth episode sees Kamala Khan travel back in time to the Partition of India. It is one of the most pivotal and difficult moments in the history of Kamala's family and is a real-world event that impacted countless lives. "I've spent the better part of two decades actually collecting oral histories from 1947," director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy told ComicBook.com. "It is sort of a geeky sort of other part of my life that I am drawn to that history. Because it is a deeply traumatic time for millions and millions of people. One of the largest mass migrations the world has ever seen, yet it's very rarely visualized. So when you bring a superhero into that world, you have to bear witness to that history in the most authentic manner. And so when Kamala lands into partition and she walks onto that platform, I recreated every frame from a photograph from 1947. And so the things that you see on the platform with the way people are being carried, the way people are going... All of that is a recreation from a photograph from 1947."

Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+. The finale premieres Wednesday, July 13th.