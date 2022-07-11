Ms. Marvel Promo Promises to "Change Everything" in Disney+ Finale

Even though it feels like Ms. Marvel just premiered on Disney+, we're now just hours away from the show wrapping up its first season on the streaming service. With the episode premiering on Wednesday, Marvel Studios unveiled a teaser trailer for the finale, saying the episode will change the franchise forever.

Combining old clips and new, the biggest takeaway from the teaser is Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) leaping into action with her comic-accurate suit, a look that has yet to debut in the series. Then there's a sequence where Kamran uses his powers to blast away cars, hinting he may fight either against Ms. Marvel, or join her in a fight against the Department of Damage Control.

Through the five episodes release so far, Ms. Marvel has become a hit with fans, despite being review-bombed on review-aggregating websites.

"I know they're there. It's something we knew was going to happen going into this," Vellani previously admitted of the situation. "It happened when the comic books came out in 2014. I'm all for constructive criticism as long as people have a legitimate concern or suggestion or something real. Then I care."

"But all the hatred I've seen has no basis, no merit, it's just purely for the sake of hating – and that's fine," she continued. "You're not gonna impress everyone. We hit our target audience and we hit an entirely new audience that didn't know they were gonna fall in love with this character – people who have never seen themselves represented in a positive light before."

The show's official synopsis can be found below.

"Introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel."

Ms. Marvel releases one new episode every Wednesday on Disney+.

