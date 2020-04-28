National Superhero Day Carries New Significance With Coronavirus Pandemic
Today is National Superhero Day - but it's perfectly understandable if Marvel and DC icons like Spider-Man, Batman, Iron Man, Wonder Woman or Superman aren't the first things on people's minds today. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the entire world has changed in the blink of an eye, and nowadays, those we think of as "heroes" look quite different than the buff bodies in spandex that we're used to. In the era of COVID-19, "heroes" wear costumes that are all-too familiar: such as medical scrubs, or grocery and/or delivery uniforms.
So, in honor of National Superhero Day, this is how people all over the world are now choosing to celebrate those essential workers who are out there, doing real-world heroic work everyday:
True Marvelous Superheroes
On #NationalSuperHeroDay we celebrate Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, thank you to those on the front lines helping keep all of us healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/gjqs2Q6oZe— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 28, 2020
Marvel made it clear that this year on National Superhero Day, their universe is not the one that should be on the forefront of people's minds.
Real Recognizes Real
Did someone said Superheroes?#NationalSuperheroDay pic.twitter.com/UQwpotauw1— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) April 28, 2020
This pictures is truly fitting for the times, as the world's biggest superheroes would definitely honor those fighting on the front lines of medicine.
Nurse Superman
It’s #NationalSuperheroDay. Our real-life superheroes may not wear capes, but are selfless in their service. Thank you to all frontline and essential workers—today, we honour you! pic.twitter.com/xrvOeBiMdm— L. Young (@MrsYoung_grade8) April 28, 2020
Superman is truly a class act superhero. And a world-class nurse.
The Real Ones
real ones know... #NationalSuperheroDay pic.twitter.com/PDJLlOTeh2— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) April 28, 2020
Real superheroes don't wear capes. They wear uniforms, badges and stethoscopes.
Thank you to all those working hard to keep the community safe. This #NationalSuperheroDay, we honor you! pic.twitter.com/cWjVaGtKSX— United Way of Cen IN (@uwci) April 28, 2020
This one picture pretty much encapsulates all there is to say. THIS is what heroes look like in 2020.
We Can All Be Heroes
Remember, anyone can wear the mask.
And everyone 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 wear the mask. #NationalSuperheroDay pic.twitter.com/m6HbcXvijf— 𝗚𝘄𝗲𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘆. (@SpiderBeat) April 28, 2020
Suddenly, we're all being called upon to put on a mask, and be heroes.
They Are Superman
2020 has been a pretty crazy year,in time like these everyone should respect our real superheroes.#NationalSuperheroDay#AliensExist pic.twitter.com/kHUvs5hQ8S— Definite hu BC (@definite_hu_bc) April 28, 2020
The Healthcare workers all over the world have been particularly vigilante in their tireless fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.
Thank You To Them All
Today is National Superhero Day! A shoutout to all Superheros out there, real and fictional!#NationalSuperheroDay pic.twitter.com/1dFnEIJQG7— Beer Is Good Brew Co (@BIGBrewCo) April 28, 2020
In the end, thanks goes out to the real heroes keeping us going during this pandemic, and the fictional ones that inspire us to be better.
