National Superhero Day Carries New Significance With Coronavirus Pandemic

By Kofi Outlaw

Today is National Superhero Day - but it's perfectly understandable if Marvel and DC icons like Spider-Man, Batman, Iron Man, Wonder Woman or Superman aren't the first things on people's minds today. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the entire world has changed in the blink of an eye, and nowadays, those we think of as "heroes" look quite different than the buff bodies in spandex that we're used to. In the era of COVID-19, "heroes" wear costumes that are all-too familiar: such as medical scrubs, or grocery and/or delivery uniforms.

So, in honor of National Superhero Day, this is how people all over the world are now choosing to celebrate those essential workers who are out there, doing real-world heroic work everyday:

True Marvelous Superheroes

Marvel made it clear that this year on National Superhero Day, their universe is not the one that should be on the forefront of people's minds.

Real Recognizes Real

This pictures is truly fitting for the times, as the world's biggest superheroes would definitely honor those fighting on the front lines of medicine. 

Nurse Superman

Superman is truly a class act superhero. And a world-class nurse. 

The Real Ones

This one picture pretty much encapsulates all there is to say. THIS is what heroes look like in 2020. 

We Can All Be Heroes

Suddenly, we're all being called upon to put on a mask, and be heroes. 

They Are Superman

The Healthcare workers all over the world have been particularly vigilante in their tireless fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Thank You To Them All

In the end, thanks goes out to the real heroes keeping us going during this pandemic, and the fictional ones that inspire us to be better. 

