National Superhero Day Carries New Significance With Coronavirus Pandemic

Today is National Superhero Day - but it's perfectly understandable if Marvel and DC icons like Spider-Man, Batman, Iron Man, Wonder Woman or Superman aren't the first things on people's minds today. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the entire world has changed in the blink of an eye, and nowadays, those we think of as "heroes" look quite different than the buff bodies in spandex that we're used to. In the era of COVID-19, "heroes" wear costumes that are all-too familiar: such as medical scrubs, or grocery and/or delivery uniforms.

So, in honor of National Superhero Day, this is how people all over the world are now choosing to celebrate those essential workers who are out there, doing real-world heroic work everyday: