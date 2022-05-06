New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Spot Reveals Spookiest Footage Yet

✖

The release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is nearly upon us, and the marketing minds at Marvel are releasing more footage from the film with each passing day. Saturday, eagle-eyed Marvel fans noticed a new television spot running in certain parts of the world with a bunch of new footage with some clips being the spookiest look at the movie yet.

Ominous enough, the spot features nearly all dark footage, including a fight presumably between Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Sinister Strange (Cumberbatch), where musical notes are ripped off sheet music and transformed into magical runes. Then there's a moment when a photograph of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) appears to show the witch's eyes follow viewers as the camera pans across the screen. See the new spot for yourself below.

New #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness TV spot being shown on air! pic.twitter.com/KKym8D5Jb8 — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) April 21, 2022

On Friday, Olsen and Cumberbatch officially kicked off their global press tour for the film. It's at one of the duo's first stops that Olsen reminded fans to be prepared for their fair share of jump scares.

"Sam has become known for this terrorizing cinema experience he's creating as much tension as possible for the audience, just ready for them to have that jump scare moment," the Marvel star said at the time.

Last year, the actor said Raimi's film was the scariest Marvel entry to date.

"It's a very scary movie. It's like old Sam Raimi," Olsen said when asked about Multiverse of Madness during a virtual Q&A hosted by the New York Film Academy. "He's trying to create the scariest Marvel movie."

Disney's official synopsis for the film can be found below.

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!