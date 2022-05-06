Doctor Strange 2 Star Elizabeth Olsen Teases "Jump Scare Moment" in Sequel

✖

Elizabeth Olsen is teasing Marvel fans with a "jump scare moment" they'll get in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A new featurette for Doctor Strange 2 features Olsen, franchise star Benedict Cumberbatch, director Sam Raimi and others talking about making Marvel's most ambitious film yet. Multiverse of Madness looks to live up to its title, by taking viewers on a wild ride across the Marvel Multiverse. Of course with Sam Raimi (Evil Dead Trilogy, Drag Me To Hell) at the helm, fans getting some frights mixed in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe formula shouldn't be. a surprise to anyone.

Sam has become known for this terrorizing cinema experience he's creating as much tension as possible for the audience, just ready for them to have that jump scare moment."

Kevin Fiege picks up from Olsen by saying "that was always where we were headed with the sequel to Doctor Strange, knowing that we wanted to explore the mind-bending, frightening side of the multiverse."

The trailers for Doctor Strange 2 have made it abundantly clear that Raimi and Marvel Studios are going to be perfectly willing to push the envelope on how scary and horror-themed an MCU movie can be. Shots of characters like Zombie Wanda Maximoff from the What If...? series (and a zombie Doctor Strange as well), or the "Evil Strange" we'll meet all seem like ominous indicators of some truly dark moments in the film. And then there's the giant one-eyed tentacle monster and other supernatural monsters that will clearly be running rampant.

At the same, a lot of Marvel fans have been debating just how scary Doctor Strange 2 can possibly be. After all, Scott Derrickson, director of the first Doctor Strange, left the sequel over rumored creative differences. Derrickson had made a dark mark on cinema with his horror film Sinister, and a lot of fans presumed his vision for Doctor Strange 2 was too horror-themed for Disney standards. But to then see what Sam Raimi has done with Multiverse of Madness... the tone of this film keeps getting more interesting by the day.

Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.' To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6th.