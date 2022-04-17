New Moon Knight Promo Arrives Ahead of Episode 4’s “Big Surprise”

Moon Knight has been pretty solid the past three episodes and it seems that a big surprise is headed our way with the fourth episode. The fourth episode is set to hit Disney+ next Wednesday, and Marvel Studios has released a new teaser for the series. The new Moon Knight teaser features a bunch of new footage as well as some old.

The teaser features some previous footage from the action-packed third episode of Moon Knight. Such as Mark Spector’s battle with the protectors of an ancient map. It also features some minor footage of what’s to come of the series. You can check out the brand new teaser for Moon Knight.

The series has been a bit of a mystery so far, and it appears there’s no signs of stopping. Moon Knight director Justin Benson previously teased the fourth episode of the series during a recent interview with ComicBook.com. While speaking with us, the director revealed how big the episode could be.

“So getting that script, I suppose it was a bit like they took us into a room and were like, ‘Guys, we need to talk to you about something,’” Moon Knight episode 4 co-director Justin Benson revealed. “And they opened this large case and it was Excalibur.” The metaphors come in to preserve spoilers which ComicBook.com won’t be sharing until after Episode 4 releases on April 20. “Then, and we picked it up and it turned into a script,” Benson added. “It was just, it was genuinely, it was a wonderful treasure, such a gift that, that we got to do that. And we were like jealous of ourselves when we found out we were doing that.”



Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight is set to hit Disney+ on March 30, 2022.

