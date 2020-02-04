The New Mutants Unveils Chilling New Poster

In case there was any doubt left in the minds of fans that the upcoming Marvel movie from 20th Century Studios, The New Mutants, would stay true to the horror roots teased in its original trailer, a newly-released poster certainly confirms that to be the case. The official Twitter account for New Mutants shared the film’s newest poster on Tuesday morning, and it’s about as creepy as anything we’ve seen from the movie so far.

All five of the main characters in New Mutants are featured on the poster, standing in a hallway dark enough that their faces and bodies are difficult to see. The only bright spots come from a window at the end of the hall, and the glowing eyes on each of the characters.

As if the poster itself wasn’t creepy enough, the tweet sharing the poster really brings it all home. “You’re not alone,” it reads. “Not anymore.”

The characters of The New Mutants will all be trapped in some sort of hospital in the film, and they quickly realize that the people keeping them contained are much more dangerous than they initially let on. Things only get worse for Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt), Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Cannonball (Charlie Heaton), and Sunspot (Henry Zaga) as they try to escape.

Another force of evil in The New Mutants will come in the form of the Demon Bear, one of the group’s main villains from the comics. Director Josh Boone recently said that this antagonist would be nothing like what fans have experienced before.

“We’ve changed stuff, we’ve really taken the characters we love from the comics and put them into our version of the movie because, if you just did it, it’d just be another X-Men movie,” Boone explained. “I just knew we always wanted to do the Demon Bear story, Knate [Lee] and I, my co-writer… And when we went to go tell Fox we wanted to do this movie, we made them a comic book, it was like a PDF that pitched them kind of a trilogy of films, each one’s its own unique kind of horror movie, the first one’s a supernatural horror movie.”

The New Mutants arrives in theaters on April 3rd.