New Spider-Man: Far From Home Clip Reveals Opera Scene

Marvel Studios is plotting Peter Parker’s future with the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and it looks like they’re going back to a familiar trope when it comes to the balance of power and responsibility. They released a new clip from the upcoming film, showing Peter torn between his duty as Spider-Man and wanting to spend time with his friends, with MJ being a particular focus.

The clip shows the students attending an opera, though Peter is rudely interrupted by Nick Fury who wants him to report for a top secret mission, likely to deal with the growing threat of the Elementals. Check it out in the video player above!

This plot line had a major impact on the events of both the original Spider-Man movie and its sequel, as well as The Amazing Spider-Man. Peter’s attempt to maintain a romantic relationship is always undermined by his heroic responsibilities, which has been a consistent aspect of the character’s personal life stretching back to his earliest comic book appearances.

But in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it looks like he’ll have to aid Nick Fury in a new attack on the world, tough he’ll have his own backup in the form of new ally Mysterio. While speaking at an event to promote Spider-Man: Far From Home, actor Tom Holland teased what fans should expect from the classic comic book villain.

“Mysterio in this movie is actually my new best friend,” Holland said. “We team up together to fight these elemental creatures, because when Thanos snapped his fingers, these creatures came through the dimensional rift.”

If all of these aspects worry you that Spidey is being taken in a bigger, darker direction, stop worrying right now. Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts explained to Total Film that the character will stay true to his roots in the sequel.

“[This] isn’t the start of a new, dark ’emo’ phase for Peter,” Watts tells Total Film magazine. “Even though he’s gone through all these dramatic and traumatic events, he’s still the same Peter Parker we know and love. It’s seeing how he deals with those things that’s interesting for me.”

As for plans for the future? Watts stressed that a possible third Spider-Man movie has popped up, but that he wants to make Spider-Man: Far From Home the best film it can be.

“It’s always at the back of my mind, but I try to stay focused on one movie at a time,” Watts explained.

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.