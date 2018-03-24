‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Sean Gunn Reacts To Original Groot Being Dead

James Gunn — the mastermind behind Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 — made ripples across the internet last month when he revealed that the original Groot we all came to know and love while watching the first Guardians movie was, in fact, dead.

Now, Gunn’s brother Sean — who portrays the Ravager named Kraglin within the Marvel Cinematic Universe while also performing motion capture work as Rocket Raccoon — has taken the time to react to the new of the original Groot having passed.

Taking the stage at MCM Birmingham Comic Con, the actor Gunn spoke to his thoughts on the passing of Groot.

“It certainly doesn’t change my perspective of the end of the first film because I think that regardless of the mechanics of it, the idea of Rocket preserving a piece of his friend packs some emotional weight,” Gunn said while donning a Thanos-themed Avengers: Infinity War tee shirt.

Gunn went on to explain that he doesn’t think Groot’s passing changes the ending of Guardians of the Galaxy.

“I don’t think that that changes how special that moment is. It certainly doesn’t take away from the sacrifice, if anything, it enhances the sacrifice Groot makes,” Gunn explained.

The actor went on to joke about the biomechanics behind the reproduction cycle of Groot and his species from Planet X.

“I didn’t know about Groot procreation myself so I’m learning just like you guys are,” Gunn joked.

Although much isn’t known about the next installment in the Guardians franchise, it’s a near-guarantee that Gunn’s Kraglin will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, especially after his expanded role in Vol. 2.

The exact date has yet to be confirmed, but fans can expect the third Guardians flick to hit the silver screen in May 2020. Black Panther is currently in theaters while Avengers: Infinity War drops on April 27, 2018 followed by Ant-man and the Wasp on July 6.