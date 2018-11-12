‘People’s Choice Awards’ Names ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Movie of 2018

As the awards season begins to ramp up, Marvel Studios won their first major award of the year. At this evening’s 44th Annual E! People’s Choice Awards, Avengers: Infinity War took home top honors, winning the “Movie of 2018” award.

The Movie of 2018 award is the fifth honor of the night for Marvel Studios with the powerhouse studio having won both Male & Female Movie Star of the Year (Chadwick Boseman and Scarlett Johansson, respectively), Action Star of the Year (Danai Gurira), and Best Action Movie of the Year (Avengers: Infinity War).

Infinity War‘s first major awards win of the season comes on the heels of the news that Disney is now pushing the film in 11 categories at the 90th Academy Awards — Best Director (Anthony and Joe Russo), Best Adapted Screenplay (Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely), Best Film Editing (Jeffrey Ford, ACE, Matthew Schmidt), Best Cinematography (Trent Opaloch), Best Production Design (Charles Wood – Set Decorator: Leslie A. Pope), Best Costume Design (Judianna Makovsky), Best Makeup and Hairstyling (Janine Thompson, John Blake, Brian Sipe), Best Visual Effects (Dan Deleeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl, Dan Sudick), Best Sound Mixing (Re-Recording Mixers: Tom Johnson and Juan Peralta – Production Sound Mixer: John Pritchett, CAS), Best Sound Editing (Supervising Sound Editors: Shannon Mills and Daniel Laurie), and Best Original Score (Alan Silvestri).

As Marvel Studios powers full-steam ahead into awards season — and it’s sure-to-be blockbuster Avengers 4 next summer — studio boss Kevin Feige praised the collaborative efforts of all of the creators involved in the Marvel stable.

“It’s different incarnations of the script, the different incarnations of the cut of the film,” Feige told Daily News.

“We test; there are earlier versions of Ant-Man and the Wasp that you would not be saying nice things about, as is true for all of our films. You cut together what you have and watch it, you see what you have and how you want to adapt it, you go and shoot additional materials (which we do on all of our movies) and we begin to shape it. I don’t think people realize what a collaborative, living, sort of piece of art a film is. Four weeks ago, this movie was different.”

Infinity War was well received by critics and fans alike. The movie was only the fourth movie to ever make more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office and finished as the fourth-highest grossing movie of all time behind Avatar, Titanic, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Other upcoming movies on the slate for Marvel studios include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.