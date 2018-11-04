‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star to Have Voice Cameo in ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’

Ralph Breaks the Internet‘s voice cast include and unexpected voice that will be familiar to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mild spoilers for Ralph Breaks the Internet follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney has released the full cast list for cast list for Ralph Breaks the Internet. The list reveals that Vin Diesel will reprise his role as Baby Groot of the Guardians of the Galaxy for a cameo appearance in the animated film.

Diesel first played Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy and reprised the role as Baby Groot in the sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He then returned in Avengers: Infinity War as Teen Groot. Groot was turned to dust when Thanos snapped his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet.

Ralph Breaks the Internet is a film that will have a large number of cameo appearances. Practically every Disney Princess has been shown in the film’s marketing. Writer Pamela Ribon has previously discussed how that scene came about.

“I was still working on Moana in 2014 when they started working on the treatments and the ideas for this sequel,” Ribon said. “I was also thinking at the time, ‘Why isn’t Vanellope canon? She is a princess. She’s also a president, as she has clearly stated.’ I believe a woman can have more than one title. And I felt like this is, of all the princesses, I’m the one in the hoodie. I love my comfy clothes. And I just had this idea in the back of my head. So when we were working on this movie, and we all got back together after Zootopia in early 2016, we knew that we’d like to do a scene that was meta. As we were talking about all these different parts of the Internet you gotta be meta. It’d be fun to have a scene of Disney poking a little fun at itself.

“And so I thought, what if, we talked about what if Vanellope met all of the princesses,” she continued. “We thought that might be … In this version and one of the early versions we thought maybe Vanellope was gonna go viral, and I thought well, yeah, if she met all the princesses, that might break the Internet. And that’s when I started thinking, if she met all the princesses, I assume the first question would be, ‘What kind of princess are you?’”

Are you excited to see Groot in Ralph Breaks the Internet? Let us know in the comments!

Ralph Breaks the Internet opens November 21st.

[H/T] CBM