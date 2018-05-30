Real Life Spider-Man Saves Child From Building in Amazing Video

Marvel fans might be loving Tom Holland’s Spider-Man after Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War, but it’s important to remember that, at the end of the day, Marvel’s Spider-Man is just a fictional character. In real life, the Spider-Man heroes we get don’t need big colorful costumes to shine.

Case in point: Mamoudou Gassama, a 22-year-old Malian migrant living in France. When Mamoudou was recently walking down the street in Paris, he spotted a young child who had climbed over the fourth floor balcony of an apartment building, and was dangling precariously over the edge. In a moment captured on video, Mamoudou scaled the balconies of the building in mere seconds, to reach the dangling child and lift back onto the terrace, and to safety.

Holy shit, this guy is amazing. What a hero. https://t.co/XVWbaULkFp pic.twitter.com/hHnF150XL5 — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) May 27, 2018

Gassama is now being praised as a hero, and is expected to be awarded full French citizenry for his actions. Aside from the Gassama being praised as a real-life Spider-man, he’s also being lifted up as a shining example of what migrant peoples can be to their adopted new homelands – an important reminder in days and times where the very idea of non-natural citizens is being attacked on a global scale, by those who would push a return to nationalism and racial division. Hard to call immigrants “animals” when they put their lives on the line to save babies.

Back in the world of fantasy, Marvel fans are still reeling from the death of Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War – a scene that actor Tom Holland has made into a classic Marvel Cinematic Universe moment, with his powerful dramatic performance. While we wait to see if Spider-Man returns in Avengers 4, the heroics of real-life Spider-Men around the world will have to fill the void.

