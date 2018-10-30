Robert Downey Jr. Wants Iron Man Mark LV Armor For Christmas

So what do you get a billionaire Avenger who literally makes his own power armor? It turns out you get him some one of a kind armor that makes him deadly and fashionable at the same time.

Robert Downey Jr. brings the character of Tony Stark to life on the big screen, and while Stark tends to favor more futuristic designs in his armor, he also took a liking to this limited edition Iron Man Mark LV helmet created by Gabriel Shaw. Shaw used material from Louis Vuitton luggage and other items to craft this one of a kind Iron Man Louis Vuitton armor, and it looks more than worthy of being in Iron Man’s armory.

Robert Downey Jr. couldn’t agree more, sharing an image of the Mark LV 2 helmet with the caption “Another one for that Christmas list…” It looks like the item is sold out on Shaw’s website, but we’re betting he’d make another one for Iron Man himself if he asked. You can check out the helmet in the photo below, and the official description can be found there too.

Another one for that Christmas list… pic.twitter.com/jVlzYDmTkp — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) October 28, 2018

“DESCRIPTION AND DETAILS: This upcycled Iron Man was inspired/modeled after the iconic Luxury Brand Louis Vuitton and was created using a vintage piece of Louis Vuitton luggage including other upcycled materials. Dimensions: 16 inches tall, 10 inches wide and 12 inches deep.”

Shaw has done other pop culture icons in this Louis Vuitton style as well. From Black Panther, Kylo Ren (or Kylouis), and Mickey to the Green and Red Power Rangers, there’s a bit of everything in his gallery, and you should definitely take a look.

As for Downey Jr, he will be returning as Iron Man in Avengers 4, reteaming with the Avengers that are left to try and bring those who were lost in Infinity War back to the living as well as restoring the universe to its previous state before Thanos snapped his fingers. The jury is still out on whether everyone will make it back to the living, but for now, at least we can hope.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.