Marvel Fans Think Robert Downey Jr. Is Unfollowing His MCU Co-Stars
Marvel fans are freaking out over Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. no longer following his Marvel stars on Instagram. While we can't account for everyone Downey had been following, Downey is no longer currently following any of his fellow Avengers, not even science bro Mark Ruffalo. Downey also no longer has a photo of himself as Iron Man as his profile picture. As others have noted, Downey almost certainly spends virtually no time personally managing his social media accounts. It is believed that his long-time assistant Jimmy Rich handled that for him until his death earlier this year.
It is believed that the social media accounts are now in the hands of Downey's manager and that his manager would prefer to focus on current and future projects rather than linger on Downey's decade spent in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If that's the case, we'll likely see those former Marvel co-stars replaced on Downey's following list with future co-stars, or perhaps more of a focus put on Sweet Tooth, the Netflix series that Downey produces.
Regardless of the reasons, Marvel fans are having a moment about it on Twitter. Keep reading to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are reacting.
Photo by Gennadi Avramenko/Epsilon/Getty Images
WHATTTTTTT
ROBERT DOWNEY JR UNFOLLOWED ALL MARVEL CAST MEMBERS WHATTTTTTT— krish ⎊⧗ loki/bw era (@starkxgrayson) July 1, 2021
End of an Era
Jensen Ackles 🤝 Robert Downey Jr— • soldier boy • loki era (@rebecalara97) July 1, 2021
end of era pic.twitter.com/YLe4BDzd8y
Confused
Robert Downey Jr. unfollowed all the Marvel cast and is doing something with DC? please wtf I'm confused— constança (@constancafs) July 6, 2021
Drama
"Yo guys, I'm going to unfollow you all on Instagram, just for kicks. Let's see what kind of drama people make up. Love you all!" -The text @RobertDowneyJr send to his friends in the MCU a few days ago.— Ben (@blasser) July 6, 2021
What To Do
I don't know what I'm gonna do with my life now that Robert Downey Jr. has unfollowed all of his Marvel friends!— Thoyduss Thoyduss (@thoyduss) July 6, 2021
What Happened?
I want to k know too. I mean WTF @TomHolland1996 always credited @RobertDowneyJr as his Mentor he even had him listed as Godfather on his cell phone and now he doesn’t care about Tom. What happened? pic.twitter.com/h5l55EzeLV— NancyJL🖤🖤🖤 (@NancyL423) July 6, 2021
Cone On, People
The fact that people are publicly freaking out about Robert Downey Jr. unfollowing MCU people on Instagram, as if that is the end-all be-all determinant of someone's friendship with someone else, is why I don't take humanity seriously, by and large. Come on, people. pic.twitter.com/9ujvGm0P64— CrazyChris576 BLM ACAB (@CrazyChris576) July 6, 2021
But Why
Does anyone know why rdj has unfollowed all his Marvel costars?#marvel #superheroes #RobertDowneyJr #MCU— Garth vB 💻👥🌲 (@Garth_vB) July 6, 2021
Why Mr. Stark
I don't know what's happening Mr Stark... WHYYY DID YOUU UNFOLLOW THE MARVEL CAST ON INSTAGRAM?😭😫 pic.twitter.com/QgpavjwKYU— pietraa | bw and loki era ⧗❤️ (@pietraromanoff) July 1, 2021
What Is Wrong?
What is wrong with Robert Downey Jr changing his instagram into business account and unfollowing all his friends :(((((((— KCA (@Starksterrr) July 1, 2021