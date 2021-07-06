Marvel Fans Think Robert Downey Jr. Is Unfollowing His MCU Co-Stars

Marvel fans are freaking out over Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. no longer following his Marvel stars on Instagram. While we can't account for everyone Downey had been following, Downey is no longer currently following any of his fellow Avengers, not even science bro Mark Ruffalo. Downey also no longer has a photo of himself as Iron Man as his profile picture. As others have noted, Downey almost certainly spends virtually no time personally managing his social media accounts. It is believed that his long-time assistant Jimmy Rich handled that for him until his death earlier this year.

It is believed that the social media accounts are now in the hands of Downey's manager and that his manager would prefer to focus on current and future projects rather than linger on Downey's decade spent in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If that's the case, we'll likely see those former Marvel co-stars replaced on Downey's following list with future co-stars, or perhaps more of a focus put on Sweet Tooth, the Netflix series that Downey produces.

Regardless of the reasons, Marvel fans are having a moment about it on Twitter. Keep reading to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are reacting.

