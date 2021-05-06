Robert Downey Jr.'s Longtime Personal Assistant Jimmy Rich Dies In Tragic Accident

✖

Former Iron Man and Marvel Cinematic Universe star Robert Downey Jr. has taken to social media to pay tribute to Jimmy Rich, his longtime personal assistant that tragically passed away in a car accident yesterday, May 5. Rich was the Oscar nominee's personal assistant for almost two decades, credited with being his right hand man on every Marvel Studios movie in which Downey appeared in addition to other films like Zodiac, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, and The Singing Detective. Downey posted a touching memorial to him on Instagram, calling him a brother and "beloved by all who experienced his singular character." His post can be found below.

"This is not news. This is a terrible and shocking tragedy," Downey wrote. "Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident at approx. 8pm yesterday. He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit.. our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career.. Again, my condolences to his beautiful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue to represent. Peace Be Unto You."

View this post on Instagram

Marvel Studios also made a post in remembrance of Rich, writing: "Rest In Peace, Jimmy. You have been such a great friend to all of us at Marvel Studios for so many years. Your love and light were an inspiration to everyone that knew you. We will miss you."

— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 6, 2021

Multiple other stars from the MCU replied to Downey's post expressing their condolences and sympathies.

"Such a tragedy. Such a good man. I have known him almost as long as I have known you, Robert," Mark Ruffalo wrote. "Breaks my heart to have Jimmy go over to the other world. You will be missed Jimmy. Thanks for always being real, always being there to lend a hand and showing the way of light forward to so many people. Another sad day."

"I’m so sorry man," Chris Pratt wrote. "Im praying his family, you and yours. That sucks so bad. I’m so sorry to hear that. He was awesome. Such a tragedy."

Josh Brolin replied, "No words. Just tears and gratitude for the gift that was him."

In his own post, Chris Evans paid tribute to Rich as well, writing: "I don’t have the words. Jimmy Rich was unlike anyone else. He left an indelible impression on everyone he met. No one more so than my brother @robertdowneyjr They were inseparable. I’m sending all my love to Jimmy’s friends and family. Be sure to hug your loved ones tightly and please take the time today to show Downey how many people love him and are here for him during this incredibly dark time."

Our hearts go out to Jimmy's family and friends during this tragic time.