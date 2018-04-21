Russian ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Featurette Reveals Tons Of New Footage

The march towards Avengers: Infinity War continues, and a new Russian featurette reveals plenty of interesting new footage.

Thanos’ plan is to collect the Infinity Stones so he can shape the universe back into balance, though he isn’t just going to go around asking people where they are. His Q-Ship and Black Order are instrumental in finding them, but he will also have giant spires tethering to the Earth as seen in the new footage.

What purpose they serve is unclear, but that’s not the only new piece here. Captain America can be seen riding in on one of Black Panther’s ships, and he isn’t the only one onboard to greet Black Panther and the Wakandan army. Black Widow, Falcon, Bruce Banner, Vision, and War Machine are also on the ship, but no one is as formal as Banner.

Banner attempts to bow to King T’Challa, but War Machine tells him to knock it off. T’Challa explains there’s no need for formalities.

Fans also get a glimpse of the impressive Wakandan military, with a full legion of ships heading towards Thanos’ forces. Those ships also contain ground forces and drop them off on the battlefield. The soldiers all pull up energy shields in their advance, with the Hulk Buster Iron Man armor bringing up the rear. It’s an impressive sight to be certain.

Black Panther inspires the army with a war chant, with even more shots of everyone before they mount their attack. War Machine can also be seen monitoring the force fields.

More and more footage is starting to come out in the lead up to Infinity War’s release, but this might be the most new footage released all at once. This follows another fantastic looking clip from yesterday, which showed off Captain America, Black Widow, and Falcon taking on Black Order members Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive. You can check that out here.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.