Russo Bros. Say ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is “Without Question” a Thanos Movie

Avengers: Infinity War is filled with beloved Marvel heroes, but none of them are truly at the center of the film.

That role is reserved for the Mad Titan who seeks to wield the Infinity Stones, better known as Thanos. The powerful force of nature is making his way through the universe collecting the Stones to make a better world, and Joe and Anthony Russo are making him the star of the show (via TelegraphIndia).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Without question,” Joe said. “We always try to bring in topical themes into these films because they function on such a wide scale that we really want the audience to feel a sense of immediacy in their own lives about what they’re watching. Every villain is a hero in his own story and believes that what they’re doing is right. They’re just in conflict with the rest of the world. Thanos happens to believe that what he is doing is right, and he behaves nobly towards that goal. But he will not stop until he achieves the goal because he believes that there is weakness that stands between him and the completion of the goal.”

Infinity War is the first Marvel film to really be told from the Villain’s perspective, and the Russos loved the challenge of that.

“We thought it was fascinating to tell a story from the point of view of a villain,” Joe said. “So when you watch the film, you’ll see that the film is told from Thanos’ perspective. That offers a unique insight into our heroes, but it also offers a unique insight into villains and how they think.”

“It was a very organic choice in this film because we’re dealing with several different groups of characters, some of which have no knowledge of the existence of the other,” Anthony said. “Thanos is the one thing that unifies them all in this movie. So, orientating our story and telling it from his point of view had a lot of practicality to it as well.”

Judging from the trailers, Thanos is doing just fine with that spotlight.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.