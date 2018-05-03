Ryan Reynolds Still Hoping Hugh Jackman Will Do Deadpool and Wolverine Movie

It seems like the future of the Deadpool movie franchise is pretty uncertain after Deadpool 2, but that hasn’t stopped Ryan Reynolds from dreaming about a great crossover follow-up to the film: a movie that teams Reynolds’ Deadpool with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine!

Reynolds has previously joked about Jackman joining the Deadpool franchise, but he was a bit more on-the-level about the subject, while recently speaking with EW. When asked about a Deadpool / Wolverine crossover film, this is what Reynolds had to say:

“I think convincing Hugh of that would be a near-impossible feat, but there’s no human being I love more than Hugh Jackman in that universe, and equally so as a friend. He’s just the best. I already miss him as Logan, so I’m one of those guys that whenever I see him, I’m like, ‘Come on, man. Just one more. Come on. We’ll do it together. It’ll be fun. Come on! On three. Here we go, together. One, two, three, together,’ and it’s always just me saying it.”

X-Men movie fans would no doubt love to see the two actors bring their iconic characters together for an epic crossover film, especially before the Fox / Disney deal reboots the entire X-Men movie franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, as fans know, last we saw Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, he was dead as a result of his brutal battles and failing Healing Factor, in Logan‘s tragic conclusion.

Addressing how Logan and Deadpool would wind up onscreen together in the current X-Men movie continuity, Reynolds had this to say:

“He’s alive and well in my timeline. There is a Logan running around out there with a little bushy chest and his little sharpy, sharpy claws, and he is alive and well and ready to go. I would love that.”

Fans would no doubt love a Wolverine and Deadpool team-up film – with good reason! Jackman’s gruff swagger as Logan would be a perfect foil to Reynolds zany and manic Deadpool banter; the scenes of the two characters brutally battling could be brutally inventive (given their respective healing factors), and their eventual team-up against an actual villain would be some awesome X-Men tag-team action.

We’ll keep you updated on the prospect of a Wolverine crossover.

Deadpool 2 is out May 18th. X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14, 2019, followed by The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.