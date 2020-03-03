Ryan Reynolds Has a Hilarious Logan Anniversary Present for Hugh Jackman

Three years ago today, Logan graced theaters and served as the perfect end to the character arcs of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Professor X (Patrick Stewart) that started decades ago. Naturally, the kind-hearted Ryan Reynolds is at the forefront of the gift-giving line. Taking to his Instagram page Tuesday afternoon, the Deadpool star shared a hilarious gift to the Logan star, one in which Wolverine finds himself impaled upon a stick, exactly like the movie’s closing moments.

“Is the third anniversary wood?” Reynolds asks alongside a video of the statue as it rotated around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier in the day, Jackman himself celebrated the movie’s anniversary by calling Wolverine the role of a lifetime. In an interview last June, the actor had revealed Fox nearly canned him after the first few movies weren’t working out as well as they’d hoped.

“I was told that things weren’t really working out as they hoped,” Jackman said in a June 1019 interview. “I was about to get fired from my first Hollywood movie – the biggest of my career. I was angry, I went home to my wife and I complained. I was whinging an Olympic level of whinging to Deb, my wife, and moaning about this person and that person. She listened to me very patiently for about an hour and finally she just said, ‘Listen, I think you have just got to trust yourself. You are worrying way too much about what everything else is thinking. Just go back to the character, focus on that, trust your instinct… you’ve got this.’ To me that was love. Someone that believes in you when you don’t fully believe in yourself.”

In total, Jackman appeared in nine different movies set in Fox’s X-Men universe: X-Men, X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: First Class, The Wolverine, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Logan. In comparison, Robert Downey Jr. has played Tony Stark/Iron Man in ten different films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Both Deadpool flicks and Logan are now available wherever movies are sold.