Scarlett Johansson’s SAG Awards Dress Shows Off Her Massive Back Tattoo

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson stepped out at Sunday’s 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a teal green halter gown showing off her large floral back tattoo. Beyond the floral piece that’s accompanied by a baby animal, the Armani Privé gown also offered a peek at another one of Johansson’s tattoos, a horseshoe surrounded by the words “lucky you.” In May, Johansson and her four-time Avengers co-stars — Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner — debuted matching tattoos commemorating the end of their shared Marvel Cinematic Universe journey that concluded in Avengers: Endgame. Only Hulk star Mark Ruffalo opted out of the tattoo because of a confessed fear of needles.

The Avengers star was twice nominated at Sunday’s SAG Awards: Johansson earned nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Marriage Story, a prize ultimately won by Renée Zellweger for Judy, and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in the Taika Waititi-directed Jojo Rabbit, won by Johansson’s Marriage Story co-star Laura Dern.

Johansson next reprises her decade-long role as Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. spy-turned-Avenger Black Widow, in the character’s upcoming first solo film under director Cate Shortland.

“Honestly, it brought a closure to me that I needed, cause I was kind of wiped out after that last one [Avengers: Endgame] emotionally and literally,” Johansson said during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show. “There are very few certain things but definitely, death is pretty certain. But, people definitely don’t believe it and have tried to convince me that my character did not actually die. That maybe my character existed in an alternate universe. But no, death is a pretty final thing.”

Set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War — where Natasha was a wanted fugitive — Black Widow explores more of Natasha’s shadowy past, including her ties to Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz). The Marvel Studios blockbuster-to-be is also the first film since 2011 documentary The Whale to be produced by Johansson.

“I feel like I’m in control of the destiny of this film, which gives me a lot more peace of mind,” Johansson previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “I know her better than anybody. What was her childhood like? What is her relationship to figures of authority? This character is gritty and multi-dimensional but has a lot of trauma and has led an unexamined life. In order to operate at this elite level, she has probably had to push away a lot of stuff.”

Johansson is also a double nominee at the upcoming 92nd Academy Awards for both Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. The pair of nominations mark the first time Johansson has been nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress.

Black Widow opens May 1.