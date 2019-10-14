Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson Pushing for All-Female Marvel Movie

Days after WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen revealed her desires for an all-female movie from Marvel Studios, new reports suggest Avengers and Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is actively pursuing the opportunity with Marvel Studios. Despite the death of Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame, Johansson revealed in a new interview she’s pushing for the new film, something that could be a live-action take on Marvel Comics’ A-Force.

“I don’t know what my future is in that world. Obviously, it’s a little more opaque for my character,” Johansson told Variety. “But that group of actresses is so incredibly powerful and when they come together, it’s explosive and unstoppable. So yes, I’m pushing for that. I think audiences want it and I’m definitely one of them.”

Ten years and 23 movies after Marvel Studios first launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just two of the films have been headlined by female stars — Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel. On top of that, just one of those movies (Captain Marvel) featured a female director in Anna Boden, who ended up co-directing alongside Ryan Fleck. For those keeping track at home, that means all 23 films released from Marvel Studios to date have had a male director involved and 22 of the 23 have had a male lead in the title. The Johansson-starring Black Widow will be Marvel’s first female-led film directed by a solo female director, the first of its kind in 12 years for the studio.

Olsen’s comments previously came on a podcast for Buzzfeed, where she mentioned comics aren’t just for “boys who want to watch big boys.”

“I think people really love these characters,” she said. “I feel like all the men in Marvel movies have done such a brilliant job with satisfying a lot of things our audiences want, and they’re funny and they’re talented. And so are all the women. And to give them more screentime, I think, would be a huge impact because comics aren’t just for boys who want to watch big boys.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

