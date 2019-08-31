Scott Derrickson Teases Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Inspiration

Scott Derrickson’s last outing with Doctor Strange produced great results. Fans love the film and are excited about the sequel. The director is only too happy to give out crumbs to help keep the hype level up on social media. Derrickson recently released a panel from a Doctor Strange comic that delves into the topic of different dimensions. It seems fair to ask if this is a sign of things to come in the sequel.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be centered around the titular sorcerer and Scarlet Witch. Other than that, there haven’t been too many details released besides the observation that the movie will be the first horror film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Derrickson’s tweet talks about how the sheer number of worlds in the multiverse could be the cause of madness.

pic.twitter.com/XDqxBDNiSU — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 31, 2019

The director knows his way around films, and by all accounts fits in as many references to other works that he enjoys as he can into current projects. Recently fans caught a nod to 1997’s Contact during a moment of Doctor Strange. The first film was known for its mindbending visuals and that will probably be ratcheted up to 11 for this next installment. The possibilities are reasonably endless.

There were no crazy updates at D23, but Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) let MTV News know some small details about the film. WandaVision is on the horizon and the resolution of that series may inform how Scarlet Witch ends up helping Doctor Strange in the next film. She told the network that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently being written.

“Yes. Yes, it does,” Olsen confirmed to MTV News. “But I don’t… I think they’re writing that right now, but I don’t really know much about it.”

“I’m really excited,” she added about working closely with Benedict Cumberbatch. “I’ve never really got to work with him except for one shot where he was landing, and I was shooting something, and that was it. And we did that for like six hours one day together.”

