Sebastian Stan Hilariously Recreates Tom Holland’s ‘Lip Sync Battle’ Stage

If there’s one thing Sebastian Stan is good at, it is acting. Oh, and if there is another item to add to that list, then it is his ability to make fun of Tom Holland.

Ever since the British actor signed on to play Spider-Man, Stan and Anthony Mackie (The Falcom) have lovingly given Holland grief. And, at a recent convention, Stan took that mocking to the next level by recreating Holland’s infamous performance on Lip Sync Battle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the weekend, Stan made an appearance at Wizard World in Philadelphia. The actor, who is best-known for bringing Bucky Barnes to life, charmed fans at panels before taking photos with attendees. As you can see below, it was there Stan was given an irresistible prop, and he used it to channel his inner Holland.

Sebastian Stan recreating Tom Holland recreating Rihanna’s umbrella is the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life. pic.twitter.com/7nIgjUq4rD — Housna💕 (@Housnaslife) May 21, 2018

Naturally, the first thing Stan thought to do with an umbrella was use it to dance. The actor was photographed striking a pose Holland famously made with his own umbrella when he showed up on Lip Sync Battle. The star appeared on the show with Zendaya to hype Spider-Man: Homecoming last year, and Holland went viral for his spot-on performance of Rihanna’s “Umbrella” — and there was a lot of shiny faux leather involved.

Now, it is up to you to decide whether Holland or Stan can pull of Rihanna’s iconic stance the best. Does Bucky take the cake? Or did Peter Parker steal the crown for good?

Hilariously enough, this was not the only time Stan took a playful jab at Holland during the Wizard World weekend. At one Q&A panel, a fan asked the actor how Bucky would have ended his final words to Steve Rogers in Avengers: Infinity War if he hadn’t turned to ash. After a moment of thinking, Stan decided to use his answer to make fun of Peter’s famous last words in the film.

“Steve, I don’t…I don’t feel so good,” Stan said, mocking Holland’s “Mr. Stark” line from the Avengers sequel.

Oof… Was that too soon to joke about? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.