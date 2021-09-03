Shang-Chi Now Appears At Disneyland Avengers Campus

✖

Shang-Chi will now make his debut at Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus. The announcement comes straight from the Disney Parks Blog. Fans are just getting to meet Simu Liu’s hero in the big-screen adventure. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is already off to a strong start at the box office. It only makes sense that a hero introduced in the MCU would have an inclusion at the Marvel-themed part of California Adventure. (Especially after that post-credits scene) Loki is already rolling around the Campus, as is Sam Wilson as Captain America. It seems like every Disney+ show will introduce more costumed Avengers for fans to run into and take pictures with. However, it is helpful to note that both the Loki series and this announcement prove that Marvel is ramping up the time between these projects debuting and their deployment at the parks. It’s all one really big ecosystem now and Kevin Feige’s comments about that being an element of the Campus ring truer than ever before. Check out what Shang-Chi’s Avengers Campus look is down below:

(Photo: Disney Parks Blog, Marvel Entertainment)

The Parks Blog explained his sudden appearance, “A visit to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure park puts you in the middle of the action, surrounded by heroic encounters with some of the universe’s greatest Super Heroes… and the occasional villain. You never know who you might see. Starting this week, you may run into Shang-Chi himself, hanging out with recruits on campus. And there’s a distinct possibility Shang-Chi could cross paths with Death Dealer, his former mentor and high-ranking master of martial arts in the mysterious Ten Rings organization. These two never underestimate one another, knowing full well the power and skills each other possesses.”

Comicbook.com’s Jamie Jirak previously had the chance to speak with the creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering, Brent Strong. This all happened during the press day for the latest addition to the park. Strong had a vision for how all of these heroes would end up interacting with other characters or villains in the park.

“Absolutely. So first of all, you know, the, the mission to inspire and empower the next generation of heroes is so important, that we've assembled heroes from across all of space and time for that, for that mission. And it is, we're all about to discover in a couple of weeks when Loki comes out, time is a lot more squishy than any of us think,” he said. “And so trying to put a specific date to it, it can be challenging, but to us, Avengers Campus is here and now, right, we get to live in the moment and these heroes are here with us and you're taking part in that story.”

Will you hope to see Shang-Chi during your trip to Avengers Campus? Let us know down in the comments!