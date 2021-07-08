President Loki Now Featured in Avengers Campus

✖

Episode 5 of Marvel Studios' Loki made its debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, and it's pretty safe to say that it was jam-packed with details from Marvel Comics. In addition to some surprising and long-awaited Easter eggs, the episode introduced general audiences to more alternate versions of Loki — including one that fans have wanted to see onscreen for quite some time. "President Loki", the version of the character from the Vote Loki comic one-shot, had been featured throughout Loki's promotional material, and finally factored into the world of the series in Episode 5. To coincide with that debut, it looks like fans can now run into the character at the Avengers Campus park at Disney California Adventure.

Would you vote for Loki? Check out Loki’s latest look in #AvengersCampus at Disney California Adventure park and see how the cinematic universe is being brought to life in Avengers Campus. And don’t forget to catch up with #Loki on #DisneyPlus! https://t.co/D4rZgXA93c pic.twitter.com/8X6l0jQBvs — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 7, 2021

Created by Tom King, Christopher Hastings, and Langdon Foss, President Loki factored into a four-issue Vote Loki miniseries in 2016, which set out to lampoon the God of Mischief. While a relatively recent addition to the character's canon, the costume and overall vibe of Presidential Loki has stuck with fans — and apparently, it resonated with Hiddleston too.

"That was quite surreal,” Hiddleston told Marvel.com. “President Loki is almost the worst of the bad bunch. It certainly felt this way; he's the least vulnerable, the most autocratic and terrifyingly ambitious character who seems to have no empathy or care for anyone else... Doing them both in the same scene was slightly mad, but in an enjoyable way. And fun, too, because it was about leaning into Loki as a pure villain, or his capacity to be a pure villain.”

Episode 5 brought some significant evolutions to both of Hiddleston's characters — main Loki and Presidential Loki — something that fans have been eager to see for the character since he first debuted in the MCU.

"I just love playing the character and I always have," Hiddleston explained during a press conference for the series last month. "I feel so fortunate that I'm still here and there are still new aspects of the character...I think he's a character of huge range so it never feels like the same experience. Particularly, this time around, I'm surrounded by these amazing people, truly. It's not something that is lost on me. All of my conversations with Kevin and Kate and Michael and my interactions with Owen, Gugu, and Wunmi, we just had a really good time. I think because of Loki's complexity, new dynamics, new stuff emerges."

New episodes of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.