Anthony Mackie Introduces Captain America at Disney’s Avengers Campus

Anthony Mackie was on hand to give Captain Americahis new shield at Disney’s Avengers Campus. The MCU star was a part of the live stream to the grand unveiling of the theme park on social media. It was a big affair near the quinjet atop the new section of Disney’s California Adventure. Fans can go see all their favorite heroes in action and performing stunts at the Avengers Campus. Sam Wilson becoming the new Captain America was a big deal for a lot of fans out there. Mackie sounded visibly emotional about this moment while he gave his speech. Sam Wilson ran out in his brand new version of the costume and the actor passed the torch himself. Kevin Feige thanked both of them for being there before the fireworks show began. Fans from all over were touched by this moment for the star of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. You can watch for yourself down below.

SAM WILSON FINALLY BECAME CAPTAIN AMERICA IT WAS A MOMENT THAT WAS ALL ABOUT THE FUTURE pic.twitter.com/5sD69p2rV0 — naju ‎⍟ 7 days (@rocketmwn) June 3, 2021

"I think [Dave Bushore, Vice President, Franchise Creative & Marketing, Marvel Studios was] always bringing this line in the very beginning, the Nick Fury line. 'You're part of a bigger universe, you just didn't know it yet,'" Scot Drake, Portfolio Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering, explained as ComicBook.com got a behind-the-scenes look at Avengers Campus. "And we take that into every attraction, every Heroic Encounter, everything should make you feel like you're part of something even bigger."

Are you excited to see Captain America at Disney’s Avengers Campus? Let us know in the comments!