Shang Chi: The Mandarin's Rings Powers Explained

Today, Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The trailer includes our first look at Tony Leung as Wenwu, a brand new character filling the role of the Mandarin, and Shang-Chi's father in the new film. Along with the Mandarin title, Wenwu possesses the Mandrin's 10 power rings, the same rings that give the Ten Rings criminal organization and this film their names, though they appear more like bracelets in the movie the finger bands worn by the villain the Marvel comics. Here's what you should know about these rings, their origin, and how they empower the Mandarin.

The rings are alien in nature. The Mandarin discovered them in a crashed spaceship. The dragon-like aliens called the Makluans created the rings -- simply cylinders to them, rather than jewelry by design -- and each imprisoned a different cosmic warrior who hoped to become free of their prison one day.

Each ring has a different name and power. Here's what they are what they do:

The Ice Blast Ring : emits cold that can stun an opponent or drop their temperature to almost absolute zero.

: emits cold that can stun an opponent or drop their temperature to almost absolute zero. The Mento-Intensifier Ring : Boosts mental powers. The Mandarin uses it to control minds and create illusions.

: Boosts mental powers. The Mandarin uses it to control minds and create illusions. The Electro-Blast Ring : Emits strong electrical energy currents.

: Emits strong electrical energy currents. The Flame-Blast Ring : Emits a heat beam of infrared radiation, usually resulting in flames.

: Emits a heat beam of infrared radiation, usually resulting in flames. The White Light Ring : Can alter gravity and emit various forms of electromagnetic energy.

: Can alter gravity and emit various forms of electromagnetic energy. The Black Light Ring : Can create areas of pitch-black darkness, absorbing all light.

: Can create areas of pitch-black darkness, absorbing all light. The Disintegration Beam Ring : The ring emits an energy blast that neutralizes the bonds between atoms and molecules. It is so powerful that it requires 20 minutes to recharge between uses.

: The ring emits an energy blast that neutralizes the bonds between atoms and molecules. It is so powerful that it requires 20 minutes to recharge between uses. The Vortex Beam Ring : Manipuplates air, which can be used against an enemy or levitate objects or the Mandarin himself.

: Manipuplates air, which can be used against an enemy or levitate objects or the Mandarin himself. The Impact Beam Ring : Emits forceful energy, often used to knock back foes with concussive force, deflect projectiles, create sonic vibrations, or manipulate magnetic waves.

: Emits forceful energy, often used to knock back foes with concussive force, deflect projectiles, create sonic vibrations, or manipulate magnetic waves. The Matter Rearranger Ring: Can manipulate matter on an atomic level, changed solids to liquids, liquids to gas, etc.

Which of these powers will the Mandarin wield in Marvel Studios' martial arts-infused film? Fans will have to wait and see.

What did you think of today's trailer? Let us know what you thought in the comments. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in theaters on September 3rd.