Shang-Chi Trailer Released By Marvel Studios

The trailer for Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings dropped today. With the box office starting to find stable ground once again after a global pandemic, Marvel Studios feels confident enough that the movie will meet its September release date to unveil the film's first trailer to the masses. Now less than five months away, the marketing crews are getting the promotional cycle started for the Simu Liu flick, and the first look is a treat to those who have been waiting in anticipation.

In addition to Liu appearing as the eponymous character, a few others make their live-action debuts in the trailer as well. In the teaser, fans get quick glimpses of characters like Wenwu (Tony Leung) and Awkwafina's Katy — both characters shrouded in mystery by the House of Ideas.

Just as Liu teased in February, the trailer is most certainly worth the wait, especially for fans of the Master of Kung Fu.

"It's gonna be so good when it comes out guys, I PROMISE," Liu said of the trailer at the start of the year. "Just not today...just not today."

Liu will also be Marvel Studios' first Asian actor to star in a lead role in one of the franchise's properties. Last year, Kevin Feige talked of Marvel's plans to grow more diverse.

"Every time we do a movie, we hope it's going to succeed so that we can make another movie. That's always the idea," the Marvel Studios President said. "And with those two films in particular, Black Panther and Captain Marvel, we wanted to keep showcasing heroes from the comics that represent the world that goes to see our movies. So our intention was always to continue to do that."

Feige added, "What's exciting is that both those movies were such big hits that it squashed any sort of question otherwise, and I hope — and I think — it inspired other companies around the world to do the same thing and tell those different types of stories."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set for release on September 3rd.

