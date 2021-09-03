Shang-Chi Producer Moves on to Secret Invasion Series for Disney+

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding in some significant ways in the next few years, both in theaters and with exclusive television shows on Disney+. With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings expected to be released this weekend, fans are curious to see exactly what that future holds — and apparently, it will involve a familiar face from Shang-Chi joining the upcoming Secret Invasion Disney+ series. According to a new report from The Direct, Marvel Studios producer Jonathan Schwartz, who most recently worked on Shang-Chi, is currently working on the forthcoming series, which will draw inspiration from the 2008 comic storyline of the same name.

"I’m currently working on a show for Disney+ called Secret Invasion, about which I can say very little," Schwartz revealed. "And then I’m also developing a feature that will be a few years down the line, about which I can say literally nothing."

“I think like you said, like all of our adaptations, it’s definitely not a 1:1 adaptation of the comic books, although it takes a lot of that kind of paranoid spirit, and runs with it," Schwartz said of Secret Invasion. "I think that’s literally everything I can say about it. We’re going to leave the secret in Secret Invasion for now.”

Secret Invasion will center around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

"I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world," Clarke explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. "To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."

Are you excited for Disney+'s Secret Invasion series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Secret Invasion is expected to debut on Disney+ at a later date.