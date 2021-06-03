Marvel's Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke Reveals Real Reason She Joined Disney+ Series (Exclusive)

✖

With major roles in the Game of Thrones and Star Wars franchises, Emilia Clarke has undoubtedly become a household name. Last month, Clarke's latest high-profile project was officially announced, with confirmation that she has been cast in Marvel's Secret Invasion, an upcoming series set to make its debut on Disney+. While we don't know exactly who Clarke will be playing in the series, especially as production isn't set to begin until later this year, the idea of her joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe has definitely appealed to fans — and, it turns out, to Clarke as well. ComicBook.com recently got a chance to chat with Clarke about her upcoming Image Comics miniseries M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, which will publish its first issue next month. Along the way, we asked Clarke about what drew her to Secret Invasion, and to Marvel as a whole.

"I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world," Clarke explained. "To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."

Secret Invasion is expected to draw inspiration from the 2008 comic storyline of the same name, and center around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. In addition to Clarke, new cast members will include Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

For Clarke, who is a self-described "fangirl", working in the world of comics — particularly on M.O.M., which centers around a scientist and single mom who becomes an over-the-top superhero — is the next step in a lifelong love of that world. The series is co-written by Clarke and Marguerite Bennett, with art by Leila Leiz.

"I grew up reading fantasy fiction, so I know that's not the same as the actual comic book itself, but that was where my imagination lived," Clarke revealed. "And so, then reading about superheroes for the first time, I'm pretty sure it was Superman that was my first ever. And Spider-Man, I kind of thought he was pretty cool. Spider-Man was the first origin story that I remember as a child reading and being like, 'Oh wow, this is more than what's on the page. This is a bigger world,' and then being allowed into that."

"My true understanding of the scope of this world happened when I started doing comic cons," Clarke continued. "That's when I was like, 'Oh, my God, where have you all been? This is madness.' There's so much. There's so much there. And then obviously, now the rise of the blockbuster movie, specifically only being comics. That's what the entire space encompasses. No longer have you got the blockbuster movie with all of the movie stars in it. You now have the movie star as the IP. The movie star is the thing."

M.O.M.: Mother of Madness #1 will be released wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, July 21st. Secret Invasion, meanwhile, is expected to debut on Disney+ at a later date.