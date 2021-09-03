Shang-Chi Reshoots Reportedly Beginning in LA Next Week

✖

Marvel will send the cast and crew of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings back for minor reshoots to complete the film next week in Los Angeles. According to a new report at Murphy's Multiverse, the film will have about two weeks of additional photography, wrapping up in early May. This is pretty standard pratice, even if reshoots have gotten a bad reputation in recent years due to unclear coverage from the fan press and the disastrous Justice League reshoots that resulted in a movie almost nobody liked and which ultimately had to be reinvented as a massive, four-hour director's cut.

The film stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, described as "the son of China-based globalist, who raised and educated his progeny in his reclusive China compound, closed off ot the outside world. The son trained in the martial arts and developed unsurpassed skills." Other actors set to appear in the film include Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, and Alina Zhang. Some fans have assumed that Ben Kingsley, who played the fake Mandarin in Iron Man 3, will appear in the film to reprise that role and perhaps reap some consequences.

Per the trailer that hit earlier this week (see above), Shang-Chi will look a bit less like a superhero movie and more like an action film than most other Marvel Cinematic Universe titles. In addition to boasting a cast primarily of Asian descent, Simu Liu will also be Marvel Studios' first Asian actor to star in a lead role in one of the franchise's properties. Last year, Kevin Feige talked of Marvel's plans to grow more diverse.

"Every time we do a movie, we hope it's going to succeed so that we can make another movie. That's always the idea," the Marvel Studios President said. "And with those two films in particular, Black Panther and Captain Marvel, we wanted to keep showcasing heroes from the comics that represent the world that goes to see our movies. So our intention was always to continue to do that."

Feige added, "What's exciting is that both those movies were such big hits that it squashed any sort of question otherwise, and I hope — and I think — it inspired other companies around the world to do the same thing and tell those different types of stories."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set for release on September 3rd.

