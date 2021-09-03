Shang-Chi: Marvel Screening Movie Week Ahead of Release

✖

Late last month, Disney made the decision to pull all in-person CinemaCon appearances by executives and actors due to rising COVID concerns. The annual convention is the world's largest trade show for exhibitors, and while Kevin Feige or Bob Chapek may not be on-hand in-person, the House of Mouse is sending something major for theater owners to watch. According to a schedule shared by the group on Monday, Disney will be screening Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on August 25th, over a week prior to the film's scheduled theatrical release date on September 3rd.

As the schedule warns, any exhibitors attending the screening are blocked from using mobile devices, and they'll have to turn them off prior to the beginning of the screening.

“We have the full support of the original nine studios which are attending. Our schedule has not changed. We have great studio participation and the support from exhibition is unwavered. It’s the excitement about gathering to celebrate the moviegoing experience at CinemaCon. It’s been too long,” a CinemaCon spokesperson told Deadline shortly after Disney pulled in-person attendance.

As it stands now, the Shang-Chi screening is the lone panel scheduled for CinemaCon. Virtually all other major Hollywood studios will have a presence at the show, including a monstrous three-hour panel from Sony, which promises to tease the studio's upcoming feature films.

A trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, perhaps?

"Then it's just been such a long fight with this movie. We shot in Sydney over the course of 13 to 14 months, we shut down for four months in the middle when the whole world shut down, and there was a time where we weren't sure whether we were going to be able to finish it," Shang-Chi lead Simu Liu said of the film last month9. "Even when we started back up and had COVID testing and protocols and all of that, we didn't know if we would make it to the finish line. It's just such an incredible feeling to know we did and to know this movie is now ready for people to watch. It's just such an incredible feeling."

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which is currently set for release on September 3rd.

What other characters do you think will end up popping up in Shang-Chi? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!