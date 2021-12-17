Spider-Man Day Has Fans Hoping For the No Way Home Trailer

Sunday is Spider-Man Day and Marvel fans around the world are celebrating the life and times of Peter Parker. The beloved character from the House of Ideas is a titan when it comes to comic books, so it only makes sense for him to have his own day on the calendar. When it comes to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, a substantial amount of people were hoping the day would coincide with a certain release from Sony.

You see, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now just over four months away and Sony has yet to unveil an official first look at the movie. Outside of some stills — which show Tom Holland's Parker, Ned (Jacob Batalon), and MJ (Zendaya) — in regular street clothes, the only other looks we've gotten of the movie have come from the official unveiling of toys, which are already starting to hit the shelves at toy retailers.

Suffice to say, No Way Home fans are raging online and you can see some of their reactions below.