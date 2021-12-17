Spider-Man Day Has Fans Hoping For the No Way Home Trailer
Sunday is Spider-Man Day and Marvel fans around the world are celebrating the life and times of Peter Parker. The beloved character from the House of Ideas is a titan when it comes to comic books, so it only makes sense for him to have his own day on the calendar. When it comes to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, a substantial amount of people were hoping the day would coincide with a certain release from Sony.
You see, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now just over four months away and Sony has yet to unveil an official first look at the movie. Outside of some stills — which show Tom Holland's Parker, Ned (Jacob Batalon), and MJ (Zendaya) — in regular street clothes, the only other looks we've gotten of the movie have come from the official unveiling of toys, which are already starting to hit the shelves at toy retailers.
Suffice to say, No Way Home fans are raging online and you can see some of their reactions below.
Clowning
prevnext
“the spider-man: no way home trailer will drop tomorrow because it’s spider-man day on august 1st!” pic.twitter.com/ilbqMylTPF— tess 🏹⧗ (@yipyiphoorayyy) August 1, 2021
ded
prevnext
“i don't think we're getting that Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer next week either 😬😅” pic.twitter.com/KnVAePXUC9— nicky 🔪 (@h0rrorfilms) July 26, 2021
Man...
prevnext
Man it’s Spider-Man day and still no No Way Home trailer…— Will Crabtree (@JokerOnline702) August 1, 2021
Really?
prevnext
#SpiderManDay but no trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. 😐— ⊹ (@hibachii__) August 1, 2021
yeah nvm
prevnext
The Spider Man No Way Home trailer
Oh wait— Andy (@AndyEasta) August 1, 2021
Excuse Me?
prevnext
Today is #SpiderManDay and no trailer drop for #NoWayHome ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/XaW8GRbRFv— Parks (@FFParks) August 1, 2021
Peace Out Spidey
at this point, i’ve accepted that No Way Home is getting delayed and we won’t be getting a trailer or anything else anytime soon— garrett (@Garrett_Donehoo) August 1, 2021
*****0comments
Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.
What other characters do you hope to see pop up in No Way Home? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev