Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Pens Touching Letter to Fans

September has arrived and with it, brought the world premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Now that Shang-Chi has been unveiled to the masses, Simu Liu himself is applauding anyone that was involved in the production of the film. In a lengthy post shared to his Instagram Friday afternoon, Liu praised anyone from filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton to the marketing division at Walt Disney Studios.

At the end of it all, Liu celebrated the fact the Marvel Cinematic Universe now has a feature film with a predominantly Asian cast.

"The sun rose today to a world where Asian superheroes exist as the leads of their story; that is the gift the [Destin Daniel Cretton] and [Marvel Studios] has bestowed upon all of us, across all communities, everywhere," Liu shared in the poster. "A celebration and a sharing of culture, of language, of laughter, of excitement, of sorrow and of heartbreak."

Liu then thanked Cretton and all of his co-stars for "allowing a newbie" to act in one of the world's biggest franchises.

"I've said before that this film will change the world," the Shang-Chi star concluded. "A smile where there wasn't one before. Pride where there was shame. Compassion where there was ignorance. if we reach out and touch even one person, then aren't all of our lives better for it?"

See Liu's full post below.

So far Shang-Chi is pacing ahead of expectations at the box office, earning $8.8 million domestically in Thursday night previews. As of now, some insiders suggest it could set a box office record for Labor Day weekend, settling in somewhere around $90 million for a global launch over the holiday weekend.

Some reports suggest Disney is closing watching the commercial results of Shang-Chi come in before deciding whether or not to delay Chloe Zhao's Eternals.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which is now in theaters.

What did you think of Shang-Chi's MCU debut?