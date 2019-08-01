Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Jokes About His Pride of Being the MCU’s First Canadian Lead Actor

Marvel Studios recently announced their entire Phase Four line-up at San Diego Comic-Con, including the news that Simu Liu of Kim’s Convenience will be playing the titular role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Since the announcement, Liu has shown he’s a hilarious delight on Twitter, a fact that was only further proven in a recent appearance on The Beaverton, a Canadian news satire series. While Shang-Chi will be the first Asian hero in a titular Marvel role, Liu would like to point out that there’s another group he’ll be representing: Canadians.

“Ever since I was a small, jacked child, I knew I always wanted to be a superhero. But I never saw anybody like me on screen. It feels great to finally represent my people on the big stage,” he explains before saying “Canadians” at the same time the host says “Asian people.”

“That’s right, I’m the very first Canadian lead of their very own Marvel Cinematic Universe film,” he adds. “Maybe even any film, I haven’t checked,” he jokes.

He goes on to list Canadians in the MCU who have “smaller roles” such as Rachel McAdams and Cobie Smulders. He also adds that it’s “absolutely necessary” for a Canadian hero to be represented onscreen.

“American heroes always rush into conflict head-first, but where’s that classic Canadian passive-aggression?,” he jokes. “A Canadian superhero should stop crime the old-fashioned way: by using their martial arts prowess to save New York by creating an unstoppable socialized healthcare system.”

He adds, “And Shang-Chi doesn’t have any crazy gadgets like Tony Stark or Spider-Man. Just like any other Canadian, he gets by with a simple $70 a month cellphone plan.”

In conclusion, Liu jokes that he “truly believes there could even be a Canadian Captain America.”

We loving seeing a new Marvel star with a sense of humor and already look forward to his press tour when the film is released in 2021. Hopefully, now that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is a part of the MCU, there will be enough room for both Canadians to take the spotlight.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.