Shang-Chi Fans Freak Out After Simu Liu's Hilarious Old Stock Photos Resurface
Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrived in theaters this weekend, introducing audiences to a whole new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Leading the film's epic ensemble is Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), and fans have already been eager to see exactly what his future holds within the franchise. Now that the film has been released to the masses, some have also begun to explore previous aspects of Liu's career — including his brief stint as a stock photo model. Liu can be found in a series of business-themed stock photos, which, as the actor has previously revealed on Twitter, were initially taken in 2014.
Call @Alanis Morissette because I just died from irony. I did a stock photo shoot in 2014 and it ended up here. I used to be an accountant. pic.twitter.com/2spNQuG4MH— Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) February 22, 2017
Now that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has taken the world (and the box office) by storm and more fans than ever are aware of Liu, the stock photos have taken on a life of their own, inspiring some pretty delightful tweets. Here are just a few of them.
Alright who’s gonna be the first one to redraw all of these with Shang-Chi https://t.co/joi3pFzeh1— Philippe Laplante (Myst) !! COMMISSIONS OPEN !! (@plapchardesign) September 5, 2021
LOOK MY MOVIE IS FINALLY OUT https://t.co/nCl73BLg7D pic.twitter.com/F9y0a1f1y6— Dani 🦋|| (@wraithhbrekker) September 5, 2021
Stock-Chi and the Legend of the PNG https://t.co/4QTXSjIpyX— Max Cavanaugh (@Numbskill4Real) September 5, 2021
i present to you…simu stock photos… pic.twitter.com/TufxZrvnZ1— alicia🧣don’t spoil shang-chi! (@astridleongteo) September 5, 2021
simu liu and john boyega from stock photos to leads of big franchises WE LOVE TO SEE IT pic.twitter.com/qtD2ssTTnf— amanda (@pwrsphone) September 5, 2021
thinking about simu liu’s stock photos today pic.twitter.com/hmWgNygUB8— ً bea ४ | shang chi era (@buckyswhxore) September 5, 2021
simu your stock photos actually gave me the motivation i needed to complete my accounting degree 😭 pic.twitter.com/u3wKdvYhDv— Tee🧣¹ᴰ (@adoreyouCevans) September 5, 2021
Me showing my friends all the Simu Liu stock images I've just found pic.twitter.com/7Axrs83QUA— Paul Tagliatelle (@LordPauldemort) September 5, 2021
Shang Chi leading the Avengers like pic.twitter.com/fnMy0Afu9c— Mauricio | Browntable (Weeb Era) (@Browntable_Ent) September 5, 2021
when i meet simu liu i’m gonna ask him to sign the stock photos of him— angelica (@angieleisel) September 5, 2021