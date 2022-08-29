She-Hulk Star Reveals Why Daredevil is Not Competition

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to bring Daredevil back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock for 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Cox's Murdock is a New York-based super hero and attorney, appearing to make a trip to the opposite American coastline to join Tatiana Maslany's Jen Walters in California for an upcoming episode of She-Hulk's Disney+ series. With another lawyer coming to town so quickly after Jennifer Walters became the head of GLK&H's superhuman law division, one might think Nelson & Murdock could be seen as competition... but Holden Holloway himself does not see it that way.

Steve Coulter, who plays the character representing the "H" in the GLK&H law firm, joined the Phase Zero podcast on Thursday where he discussed his role in the the Marvel world. As it turns out, the Holden actor is a big Daredevil fan and quick to credit Murdock's law work, echoing the character himself in saying, "He's a really good lawyer." Still, GLK&H is not scared.

"Marvel built an entire, I think because we were shooting still in COVID and they didn't know if locations would be dependable, because if they got shut down, so they basically built the entire two floor interior of the law firm and with real working computers and it was astounding," Coulter said. "[Matt Murdock] would not be competition, because he has that little office." Nelson & Murdock do have a much smaller office in Hell's Kitchen than the massive space GLK&H showed off in Episode 2 of She-Hulk.

Despite sending some verbal shots as Nelson & Murdock's modest office space in jest, Coulter admitted to being a huge fan of the Daredevil series and admitted he was disappointed to not have had an opportunity to meet Cox himself. "I did not get to meet him, which is that little fanboy... I'm a huge Daredevil fan.I just love that show so much," Coulter said. "I actually just rewatched, I think it was the second season. That's a good question. I don't think he'll be competition because you should see my office."

The Daredevil which Coulter and the world came to love through three gritty seasons of Daredevil on Netflix (which have now been made available on Disney+) will be showing a lighter side in She-Hulk as head writer Jessica Gao put it. "They get to take a little bit of a comedy vacation," Gao told ComicBook.com. "Of course, after our show, they get to go back to save the world, saving the universe, very serious, intense story but on our show, they get to just take a little break and when the universe is not at stake like, 'What's going on with you?' They get a chance to really explore like a different part of their character because not everyone can be at a 10 saving the world every minute of every day."

It seems Coulter has become a fan of more than Marvel's TV and movies. The actor, who previously played a comic book character when he was in the cast of The Walking Dead, took a look at Holden Holloway's stories on the pages of Marvel Comics. "I did look up some of his history, and being an actor with an ego, I wanted to see what else happens to him, because he has all sorts of little adventures," Coulter said. "But I just did the same research I did for Walking Dead. I wanted to be familiar with it, because sometimes you pick up little tidbits."

