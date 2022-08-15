She-Hulk's Daredevil is a "Very Much Planned" New Version (Exclusive)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to bring Charlie Cox back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the actor appear as Matt Murdock. In the She-Hulk show, Matt Murdock will be suited up as Daredevil in an updated costume which has new colors added to the design from the previous Daredevil seasons, and the personality of the character seems to also be getting some new shades. While speaking to ComicBook.com in exclusive interviews coming to the Phase Zero YouTube channel this week, She-Hulk director Kat Coiro and head writer Jessica Gao would not officially rule on whether or not Cox's role is a continuation of the Daredevil stories or a variant with a fresh take but they did share their excitement to show new sides of a character fans got to know in the dark and gritty series.

"I don't know if I'm allowed to talk about it, but it's very conscious and it's very much planned," Coiro said when asked if Daredevil is continuing his story from three seasons of a show which originally debuted on Netflix but now is available on Disney+. "That's all I can say."

Gao had a bit more to say about Daredevil, shedding some light of the new take for the character. "We were like, 'This is our version,' and it's true for any character," Gao said. "Like every character that we've used that existed in the MCU, it gets to be a little bit different on our show because you see them in very dramatic roles like these big high pressure, high stakes kind of situations but on our show because our show is more of a slice of life, they can kinda take a break from that." She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has already promised appearances from familiar MCU faces like Daredevil, Wong, Abomination, Hulk, and more.

"They get to take a little bit of a comedy vacation," Gao added. "Of course, after our show, they get to go back to save the world, saving the universe, very serious, intense story but on our show, they get to just take a little break and when the universe is not at stake like, 'What's going on with you?' They get a chance to really explore like a different part of their character because not everyone can be at a 10 saving the world every minute of every day."

Gao and Coiro are both quick to credit Marvel boss Kevin Feige for how She-Hulk and other Marvel Studios titles are able to weave characters in and out of stories seamlessly. "What's cool is like Kevin is really involved on that level and he holds the entire MCU in his brain," Coiro explained. "And so everyone would have ideas about who should join, and then he would know, you know, which threads would connect and which ones would explode everything. But because of the premise is a Superhuman Law Division, you have this really organic way of introducing pretty much anybody you want."

